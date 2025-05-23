Colts’ Ownership Succession Plan Revealed After Death Of Jim Irsay

The football world was shocked and saddened Wednesday evening after the death of longtime Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay. Amidst the grief, and while respecting the families right to mourn, the question of what’s next for the franchise that has been under Jim Irsay’s control since 1997 has been raised.

All outlets agree, Carlie Irsay-Gordon is going to be the front-woman in taking over the family business.

“Irsay-Gordon, 44, is expected to share ownership of the team with her sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, who have long held their own roles within the organization and were formally given the titles of vice chair/owners in 2012,” Joel A. Erikson of the Indianapolis Star reports. “But it is Irsay-Gordon who will primarily take charge of the football side of the franchise after years spent preparing to take over for her father whenever the time came.”

Irsay-Gordon has had experience as an interim CEO, serving in the role through suspensions and other times her father was unavailable. She has been largely involved with the team since the early 2000’s, and has gained the respect of peers around the league.

Underestimate Her If You Dare

The Colts have been under Irsay family ownership since 1972, when Jim’s father Robert bought the then Baltimore based team. Much like his own childhood, Jim did his part to raise his daughters through the organization. For that reason, the Irsay daughters have not only the experience, but the connections needed to succeed in the league.

“Carlie, specifically, will be the perfect modern-day owner,” said an executive from another team who knows the family as reported by ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “Carlie has been embedded in the business for probably over a decade at this point. She’s smart, a continuous learner, rigorously works to understand football from a scouting and coaching perspective.”

The source continued the high praise, noting all the reasons why Carlie is a natural born leader.

“She also has the rare blend of appreciating tradition and professional expertise but not being bound by it because she is a progressive thinker,” the source added. “Very good people skills as well. She will be a great steward of the organization.”

A different executive, with similar qualifications and connections to the family, also backed Carlie. The source warned that is always about who you surround yourself with, but if she gets that right the team will be just fine.

“People can underestimate her if they want, but she is tough, sharp, intelligent, works extremely hard, knows football and is innovative,” Holder reported from the second source. “She will be great as long as she surrounds herself with the right people.”

A Lifetime Of Preparation For The Irsay Sisters

Carlie was not the only one of Jim’s three daughters that have been intertwined with the organization.

Casey Foyt, the Irsay’s middle child, joined the organization in a fulltime role in 2007. She graduated from Indiana University with a degree in sports marketing and has been assisting in the teams marketing and community relations department.

Kalen Jackson, the youngest of the three, has been spear heading the team’s philanthropic endeavors since joining the team fulltime in 2010. Her involvements are too many to mention, but her background is in mental health, graduating from IU with honors and a bachelor’s degree in sports management and marketing.

“When we were growing up, it was, ‘You don’t have to do this.’ But I love it,” Carlie Irsay-Gordon said at a 2017 town hall.

The trio has been preparing their whole lives to take over the organization, and though their legendary father will be missed by all, the organization seems to be in good hands.