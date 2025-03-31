Colts Coach: Richardson, Jones To Split First-Team Reps This Offseason

The NFL’s Annual League Meeting is underway in Palm Beach, Florida as team executives and head coaches gather ahead of next month’s draft. It’s a chance to vote on proposed rules and also an opportunity for teams to provide clarity on roster decisions made this offseason.

Indianapolis Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday that quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will split first-team reps this offseason.

Indianapolis Star’s Joel A. Erickson reported that once the Colts’ offseason workouts begin, so to will the quarterback competition. Erickson wrote that Richardson’s inconsistency over the last two seasons “convinced Indianapolis the team needed a competition at quarterback”.

Richardson, who will enter his third NFL season, went 6-5 as a starter in 2024. Former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones signed with Indianapolis this offseason. Steichen said Monday that he will have the final say on who starts, but there is no definitive timeline on that decision.

James Boyd of the Athletic, who is at the Florida meetings, wrote Monday that the competition for the starting role will officially begin when OTAs start on April 21. Boyd also provided quotes from Steichen after he made the announcement.

“(Jones and Richardson are) gonna split the (starting) reps through spring practice and going into training camp,” Steichen told reporters. “Really, it’s gonna come down to who’s the most consistent and who’s the most productive. (He) will be the starter.”

Richardson Enters Pivotal Third Season

When he’s healthy and on the field, Richardson showed flashes of his arm talent and athleticism over the last two seasons. Yet, he’s already missed 17 games due to injury and was benched for two games last year.

In his 11 starts in 2024, Richardson recorded eight passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns, but did have 12 interceptions and lost three fumbles. He started just four games as a rookie in 2023

After the Colts moved on from 2024 backup Joe Flacco, it made sense why the team brought in Daniel Jones on a one-year $14 million contract. An open competition could help motivate Richardson to take the next step of his career and Jones could be a good mentor to the 22-year-old if Richardson does win the starting job.

At the same time, Jones is also looking to begin the next chapter of his career. The former Giants quarterback started 69 games in six seasons and did win a playoff game in 2022. Jones was released last November after a stretch of winning just three of 16 starts. He later signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Regardless of QB, Colts Predicted to Draft Offensive Weapon

Whether it’s Richardson or Jones, the Colts are predicted to boost its pass catcher unit in next month’s draft. With the No. 14 overall pick, experts and analysts remain confident that Indianapolis will use that selection on a tight end.

Ahead of the draft, which will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the team’s website posted a roundup of expert predictions for who they believe the Colts will take with its first pick.

This week’s mock picks come after highly-touted prospects took the field for their pro days on college campuses across the country and in front of several scouts and team executives.

Out of the ten analysts used in this week’s write up, nine have the Colts selecting a tight end with the 14th pick. Seven experts believe Indy will select Michigan’s Colston Loveland, two wrote that Penn State star Tyler Warren will land with the Colts.

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports, who made their picks together, predicted the Colts will take Mykel Williams, a defensive end from Georgia, at No. 14.