Colts’ Daniel Jones Steps Into Starting Role With Richardson ‘Out For The Foreseeable Future’

The Indianapolis Colts generated headlines this offseason by signing disgraced New York Giants former first round pick, Daniel Jones. Now, as more details are emerging about the reaggravation of presumed starting quarterback Anthony Richardson’s shoulder, the signing is starting to look better and better.

“There’s seemingly a new sheriff in town,” wrote Angela Moryan of WISH-TV. “The Horseshoe prepares to kick off veteran minicamp on Tuesday with Daniel Jones taking the majority — if not all — the starting quarterback reps as Anthony Richardson is sidelined with a right shoulder injury.”

With the team’s official training camp set to start in just about six weeks, it is not out of the question to assume that Jones’ performance in the coming weeks could play into head coach Shane Steichen’s final decision.

“We’ll see how it plays out,” Steichen said.

Steichen With Nothing But Good Things To Say About Jones

Jones’ exit from East Rutherford, New Jersey was non ceremonial to say the least. Appearing in just ten games in 2024, Jones’ final straw was an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in the NFL’s Germany game. Jones was cut 12 days later.

After ending the season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he is now operating on a one year, $14 million deal in Indy. Coach Steichen says Jones has impressed since his arrival.

“He’s been great. He’s done a really nice job for us, obviously, acclimating to the offense, learning the system,” Steichen said. “Obviously, (he’s) a smart guy, understands it. He’s picked it up real nice, and he’s done some good things so far.”

“He’s a veteran guy that comes in and works early, late nights, does all the right things.”

Richardson’s Injury

The Anthony Richardson injury news is less than ideal for the former top five pick who is rumored to be playing this season on ‘make or break’ kind of stakes. The injury to the quarterback’s throwing shoulder was announced Thursday, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided full details a day later on SportsCenter.

“It’s the AC joint that he suffered an injury on in 2023, I’m told there’s some inflammation from that,” Fowler said on live television. “Richardson went really hard this offseason, and in OTAs, he was throwing a lot, sometimes hundreds of footballs a day. He felt some soreness, some inflammation; he reported [the injury] to Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who did the surgery two years ago. They looked at the scans, I’m told that structurally, this is okay. It’s just an inflammation and rest/soreness type of issue. He fully expects to be ready to go for training camp. But, it is an issue, make no mistake. Especially with Daniel Jones, they’re paying him some decent coin to potentially be the starter.”

Unfortunately for Colts fans, they are no stranger to Anthony Richardson injuries. Of the 34 possible games Richardson could have played in, he has started and finished only 35%.

“Richardson’s list of injuries is only getting longer after two years in the league,” wrote SI’s Sean Ackerman. “He’s started only 15 games of a possible 34. In those 15 starts, he left three of them early due to injury. Though it was hoped he would be healthy for this season, that might not be the case.”