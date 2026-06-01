Colts’ Sauce Gardner Shares Immediate Reaction to Myles Garrett Trade

The collective NFL world was rocked on Monday afternoon when superstar defensive end Myles Garrett was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams. This move has repercussions for the entire league, and it didn’t take long for Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner to react to this move.

Gardner knows what it’s like to be involved in a blockbuster trade, as he was picked up by the Colts in a massive deal with the New York Jets ahead of last year’s trade deadline. While everybody was focused on Garrett’s fit with the Rams, Gardner made a hilarious point regarding another one of Los Angeles’ offseason additions, cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Sauce Gardner Has Hilarious Reaction to Myles Garrett Trade

this exactly how Trent smiling rn knowing he only gotta cover for a half second😂 https://t.co/DPVccbs1uF — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 1, 2026

If there was any doubt that Garrett is one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history, it was put to rest last season when he broke the league’s single-season sack record. Garrett finished the year with a mind-boggling 23 sacks, and he did that despite playing on a bad Browns team that was almost always playing from behind.

Garrett will now join a Rams squad that was already regarded as arguably the best team in the league before it even made this deal. That’s thanks in large part to its prior offseason work, with their biggest move before the Garrett deal seeing them pick up McDuffie in another big trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While McDuffie is a great player in his own right, Garrett is one of only a few players who can take over a game on his own. Gardner is well aware of this because right after Garrett got dealt to Los Angeles, he immediately pointed out just how much easier McDuffie’s life has become at the back of the Rams’ defense.

“This exactly how Trent smiling rn knowing he only gotta cover for a half second😂,” Gardner said in a post on X in response to a photo of McDuffie and Garrett.

Sauce Gardner Hoping to Make Good on the Colts’ Decision to Trade for Him

There’s no question that the Garrett trade is a huge deal, but the Colts and their fans are more concerned about their aforementioned deal for Gardner. Indy gave up a pair of first-round draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in exchange for Gardner, but he only managed to suit up in four games for the team thanks to a lingering calf injury.

Making this deal even more expensive is the fact that Indianapolis took on the remainder of Gardner’s four-year, $120.4 million contract that he signed in July 2025. The Colts’ collapse as a whole late last took the spotlight off of Gardner for the most part, but when looking at just how much the team has invested in him, it’s clear he’s going to have to be better moving forward in order for this deal to go down as a win for them.