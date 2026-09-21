Colts Get Trolled by Patrick Mahomes After Brutal OT Loss vs. Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts certainly put up a valiant effort in Week 2, but they still suffered a crushing 33-30 overtime loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs when all was said and done. While the offense looked more like the unit it was early in the 2025 campaign, the defense has no answers for Patrick Mahomes and company on the other side of the ball.

Midway through overtime, it seemed like Laquon Treadwell had fumbled away an opportunity for the Colts to at least tie up the game after the Chiefs opened the extra period with a field goal, but the call ended up being overturned by the referees. It ultimately didn’t help Indy come out on top, though, and after the game, Mahomes brutally trolled the Colts when discussing this call.

Patrick Mahomes Trolls Colts Over Overturned Fumble Call

After getting run off the field by the Ravens in Week 1, the Colts went toe-to-toe with a high-powered Chiefs’ offense in this one. Even with Alec Pierce being forced out of this game early due to a heel injury, Indianapolis gave itself several opportunities to walk out of this contest with a victory, but it was ultimately unable to close the door on Kansas City.

On the first drive of overtime, the Colts held the Chiefs offense to just a field goal, meaning that if they scored a touchdown, the game would be over. Daniel Jones immediately found Treadwell deep down the field for a 48-yard completion, but he appeared to fumble the football, which would have ended the game.

Treadwell landed on the ground after making this catch, and the ruling was overturned, as it was determined that he was touched by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed while he was still down. Kansas City ultimately limited Indy to a field goal before responding with a game-winning kick on the ensuing drive, which led to a subtle jab from Mahomes towards the Colts after the game.

“I was actually kinda glad, because I didn’t want to see Twitter‘s reaction if they would’ve called it a fumble,” Mahomes jokingly said to reporters after the game. “We got to prove it the right way. Get the stop there, and then go back out there and get a field goal.”

Colts Turn Attention to Week 3 After Disappointing Loss

Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This loss has been a tough one for the Colts to stomach, because they played well enough to come out on top. At the end of the day, though, a loss is a loss, and history isn’t kind when it comes to 0-2 teams in their quest to make it to the playoffs. As a result, Indianapolis is going to have to start stringing together wins, because the time for silver linings is already over.

The good news for Indy is that the only team that has won a game through the first two weeks of the season in the AFC South division is the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the door is still wide open for them when it comes to authoring a turnaround. In order to do that, though, they are going to need to win in Week 3, where another daunting matchup against the Houston Texans awaits.