Why Colts’ Laquon Treadwell Fumble Didn’t Count Vs. Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts had a chance to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

The Chiefs got a field goal on the first drive, so a touchdown by the Colts would lead to triumph. Daniel Jones chucked a deep ball to Laquon Treadwell for a gain that put Indy into the red zone, but then Traedwell fumbled.

It looked like all hope would be lost.

But then the call was overturned.

It wasn’t a fumble.

The Colts still had the ball.

Incredible.

Why Wasn’t It A Fumble?

The replay review found that Treadwell had been touched.

He bobbled the ball, and that was the tricky part.

If he had been touched before he had control, it wouldn’t have mattered.

But the ruling was that Treadwell had been touched with control of the ball, and then his knee hit down before the ball was knocked loose.

So it wasn’t a fumble.

Instead, it was a catch and Treadwell was down by contact.

Down by contact or fumble? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lyYMZr5EX1 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 21, 2026

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What Next?

After the Treadwell non-fumble, the Colts tried to keep driving.

Two Jonathan Taylor carries were stuffed on the ground.

Daniel Jones then ran to get back a couple yards, and it set up a decision.

The Chiefs led 30-27, and if the Colts didn’t kick a field goal and failed to convert fourth-and-8, they’d lose.

Kicking the field goal would give the Chiefs the ball with about three minutes and a chance to win the game on a field goal.

Going for it would take a chance to lose, but also a chance to win with a touchdown.

The Colts went for it — but not really. They stood at the line, then took a timeout and lined up to kick the field goal.

Spencer Shrader made the 38-yard field goal, and the game was tied 30-30 with 3:11 left in OT.