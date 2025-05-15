Tyreek Hill Responds To Colts’ Viral Minecraft Video Uproar

The NFL schedule release has gone from a basic calendar update to a full-on spectacle.

Teams now treat it like a social media event, trying to go viral with creative and funny videos. But this year, the Indianapolis Colts’ viral Minecraft video ruse caught backlash, and Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill’s response to the controversy has quickly gained attention.

On May 14, the Colts dropped a Minecraft-themed video to reveal their 2024 schedule. It was fun and nostalgic—until one scene sparked outrage.

The video showed a dolphin in a Tyreek Hill jersey being stopped by a Coast Guard boat, a moment widely interpreted as a reference to Hill himself, and past legal issues.

The internet lit up with criticism, as a result.

The Colts quickly deleted the viral video, but not before fans and media called out the team for crossing the line.

Then, Hill went to X (formerly Twitter) and said he actually took kindly to the video.

“Should’ve left it up @Colts, this was funny,” Hill posted.

His nonchalant reaction may have eased the tension, but the Colts still issued an apology. They admitted the joke was “insensitive” and also acknowledged possible copyright concerns with Microsoft, the maker of Minecraft.

“We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek,” the Colts stated, via Evan Frank of the Indy Star.

Later that night, the Colts dropped a safer, backup video. It featured players guessing their opponents and kept things light. The contrast between the two videos was clear. One tried to be edgy and backfired. The other played it safe and moved on.

In an era where everyone wants to go viral, one misstep can overshadow the message. The Colts were aiming to stand out but ended up stepping into a bit of hot water. Even though Hill laughed it off, the quick apology and pivot show how sensitive these moments can be.

For other teams planning next year’s release, this serves as a warning—go bold, but don’t go too far.