Colts’ Warren Gets Love From Teammates And Coaches Alike After Mini-Camp

The Indianapolis Colts made out like bandits in last months NFL Draft. Tyler Warren, who most analysts had as a top five ranked prospect in the entire class, fell to Indy at 14.

The rookie made his appearance at mini-camp over the weekend and immediately turned heads, reported Larra Overton of Colts Productions.

“Tyler Warren stepped off a charter bus at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Thursday and quickly began to assimilate among the rest of the Colts’ rookie class,” wrote Overton. “Surrounded by a swell of excitement from the rest of the rookies, Warren humbly deflected the additional attention drawn upon the player who the Colts selected with their first round pick.”

Warren let his play do the talking at the two day mini-camp, earning love from all that witnessed. His head coach played it cool, keeping his comments limited to a typical ‘did some good things today’, but fellow rookie, quarterback Riley Leonard, wasn’t so coy.

“Look, Tyler, he’s a football player,” the sixth round pick said. “Like, he went out there yesterday and just very easily adapted – he’s a quarterback-friendly guy, catches, soft hands and things like that. Tyler Warren is like, you strap up those pads, that’s another version of that dude. Some guys are just football players and he’s definitely one of them.”

Tight Ends Coach Gushes Over New Weapon

Acquiring a first round weapon to put in your room is any position coaches dream. Tom Manning was the lucky staffer who got the privilege of ushering in Warrens career. Manning has been coaching tight ends for the Colts’ for a total of four seasons and will be entering his 20th year of coaching experience.

Manning loves the way Warren’s toughness and physicality jump off the page, adding that his character and attitude is ‘so obvious’ when he plays. Manning also believes the rookie will be stepping into a loaded offense.

“With a guy that is so versatile, I think those things get really interesting to see how you fit those within the framework of Josh Downs and (Michael) Pittman and (Alec) Pierce and AD (Adonai Mitchell) and all those guys,” Manning said on the Colts’ offseason radio show. “So I think putting all those together with also JT (Jonathan Taylor) and those guys back there, I think its going to be a really unique and fun opportunity.”

Manning stated that this weekend was about installing the basics and getting the new players acclimated to professional football, as well as finding out what they really have on their hands.

“You gotta start with foundations, the fundamentals and the techniques of what is required to play in the base framework of our offense,” Manning said. “And then two is the vision of Shane and Jim Bob on, okay, so where exactly and how do we utilize this kid to maximize his abilities.”

Warren Reflects On Mini-Camp

Tyler Warren approaches football with a great amount of joy, telling the media ‘you’re never working if you’re doing what you love’. For that reason, the rookie is just glad to be back between the lines.

“I’m excited to be here and get back in the flow of football,” Warren said during his May 9th media availability. “Actually getting on the field and playing football after this long process where I was doing a lot of stuff that wasn’t football. It was good to be out here with everybody and get back in the flow.”