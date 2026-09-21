Why Alec Pierce Isn’t Playing for Colts vs. Chiefs With Injury News

Alec Pierce started Sunday Night Football for the Indianapolis Colts.

He won’t finish it, though, as the Colts lose their most explosive offensive weapon against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pierce was injured in the first half, on a play where he didn’t even get the ball.

As things developed, Pierce was first ruled as questionable to return. He was eventually ruled out.

Why Isn’t Alec Pierce Playing?

Pierce was ruled out with a heel injury.

It was to the same left heel that he had surgery on during the offseason.

NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark reported that Pierce had gone to the locker room for X-rays, and it wasn’t long after that that he was ruled out.

Pierce appeared to get injured making a cut on a route, and he limped to the sideline and went with trainers straight to the blue medical tent.

He was in the tent between 5-10 minutes, then rode on the cart to the locker room.

Pierce was originally not certain to be ready for Week 1 after his offseason surgery, but he made it back in time.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in the opener, Pierce had four catches for 61 yards.

He had limited snaps in that game, but he was probably full bore in Week 2 before he got hurt.

Colts’ WR Depth Chart

The Colts don’t have a particularly deep wide receiver depth chart, particularly with one injury already on the books heading into Week 2.

They have the smaller Josh Downs, who is reliable but nothing like Pierce. He mostly works out of the slot.