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Why Alec Pierce Isn’t Playing for Colts vs. Chiefs With Injury News

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Alec Pierce works against the Ravens in Week 1.
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Alec Pierce #14 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Alec Pierce started Sunday Night Football for the Indianapolis Colts.

He won’t finish it, though, as the Colts lose their most explosive offensive weapon against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pierce was injured in the first half, on a play where he didn’t even get the ball.

As things developed, Pierce was first ruled as questionable to return. He was eventually ruled out.

Why Isn’t Alec Pierce Playing?

Pierce was ruled out with a heel injury.

It was to the same left heel that he had surgery on during the offseason.

NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark reported that Pierce had gone to the locker room for X-rays, and it wasn’t long after that that he was ruled out.

Pierce appeared to get injured making a cut on a route, and he limped to the sideline and went with trainers straight to the blue medical tent.

He was in the tent between 5-10 minutes, then rode on the cart to the locker room.

Pierce was originally not certain to be ready for Week 1 after his offseason surgery, but he made it back in time.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in the opener, Pierce had four catches for 61 yards.

He had limited snaps in that game, but he was probably full bore in Week 2 before he got hurt.

Colts’ WR Depth Chart

The Colts don’t have a particularly deep wide receiver depth chart, particularly with one injury already on the books heading into Week 2.

They have the smaller Josh Downs, who is reliable but nothing like Pierce. He mostly works out of the slot.

On the outside, they’ll likely have to use Laquon Treadwell a lot more. He’s the former first-round pick who is now a journeyman

The Colts also have the veteran Keenan Allen, who is still playing while awaiting for potential suspension news from the NFL — which might not come for another month or more.

Beyond that, there’s the speedy rookie Deion Burks, and the elevated-this-week Anthony Gould, who is playing in place of the injured Ashton Dulin.

They’re certainly worse without Pierce. He led the NFL in yards per catch in 2025. This injury could change his chances of doing that in 2026.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Alec Pierce Isn’t Playing for Colts vs. Chiefs With Injury News

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