Why Charvarius Ward Is Wearing A Big Helmet For Colts After Injuries

Charvarius Ward tried something different in Week 1 for the Indianapolis Colts.

He wore one of those big helmet covers that is becoming more and more popular in the NFL, a Guardian Cap.

Ward has a history of head injuries, and so he was trying to make a change.

What he said after the game, though, was quite spooky.

“I don’t know if it made a difference or not,” Ward said of the covering. “I’ve got a headache right now. I don’t think it’s a concussion, but it is what it is. It’s just football, man. You’re going to get dinged up. You’re going to get knocked around. Football’s a dangerous game. Whatever comes with it, comes with it. I know what I signed up for.”

Why Is Charvarius Ward’s Helmet Different?

Ward isn’t actually wearing a different helmet on his head. That’s a covering that goes over the standard helmet called a Guardian Cap.

So he’s got the same helmet on as the rest of his teammates, and then just has something over the top of it meant to add extra cushion.

What is a Guardian Cap?

A Guardian Cap is a soft, protective, shell covering that goes over the regulation NFL helmet.

It is designed to help prevent head injuries. The idea is that it limits the overall damage that impact can do by softening the amount of force that actually goes onto the skull and brain.

Guardian Caps were first allowed to be worn on NFL practice fields in 2020.

The first time players could wear Guardian Caps in games was 2024.

Last season, approximately 20 players wore a Guardian Cap at some point, with the most prominent being former Packers and now-Patriots receiver Romeo Doubs.

Why Does Charvarius Ward Have a Guardian Cap?

Ward has a history of head injuries that he’s trying to counteract.

NFL reporter Jake Arthur wrote this on X before Week 1:

“He suffered three concussions last year that put him on IR twice. He also already wears a helmet designed specifically for players who’ve had concussions.”

The 30-year old is a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he wants to keep playing football.

He explained this after Week 1 to The Athletic’s James Boyd: “I was scared to get to get knocked again for real. So I just put a Guardian Cap on. I warmed up with it, and it felt good … I just kept it on all game. So I might as well keep it for the season. It’s not gonna hurt me.”

The Colts are counting on Ward to be a key piece of their secondary, so they’d certainly appreciate it if he stayed healthy.

And surely his family and friends would like his brain to stay protected as much as possible, too. There’s life after football, and Ward is doing what he can to try and keep that safe, as well.