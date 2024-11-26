10 Insanely Expensive Cars Driven by NFL Stars

The world of professional football is often associated with wealth, luxury and high-octane lifestyles, and one of the most visible indicators of this opulence is the collection of rare and tricked-out cars owned by NFL players.

It’s become commonplace for athletes to move their passion for competition and performance from the field into their garages. Exotic cars can be the ultimate status symbol as well as an outlet for self-expression, with many cars blending cutting-edge engineering with bold aesthetics. From custom interiors tailored to personal tastes to aftermarket modifications that enhance both style and speed, NFL players have spared no expenses in creating the ultimate automotive experiences.

NFL players’ affinity for luxury cars is also a way to showcase their individuality, as evidenced by their willingness to spend significant amounts on personalization.

While some view these purchases as symbols of success, others critique them as extravagant displays of wealth. Regardless of perspective, the cars NFL stars drive offer a fascinating glimpse into how they choose to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive cars driven by the top players in the league.

10. Dak Prescott: Lamborghini Urus (Approximately $225,000)

Lamborghini Urus, introduced as the world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle (SSUV), is the type of ride you might expect to see Tony Stark driving. This supercar — with the practicality of an SUV, natch — is the crown jewel in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s collection. The Urus has a top speed of 190 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds.

Valued at approximately $670,000, the Cowboys QB’s car collection is beyond impressive. Prescott also owns other high-end models including a Ferrari, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and a Cadillac Escalade. The Urus is the most expensive of them all, though.

9. Julio Jones: Ferrari 458 Italia (Approximately $258,000)

Former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones comes in at No. 9 on our list with his Ferrarri 458 Italia. A mid-engine sports car produced by Ferrari between 2009 and 2015, the Italia is renowned for its excellent performance and design.

In terms of aesthetics, Jones’s 458 Italia features a white exterior with a red Ferrari prancing horse emblem on the sides, complemented by custom wheels. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of around 202 mph. The vehicle’s handling is enhanced by its lightweight aluminum chassis and advanced aerodynamics.

8. Vernon Davis: Bentley Continental GT Convertible (Approximately $265,000)

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis’ convertible gets our No. 8 spot. The Bentley Continental GT Convertible’s interior features handcrafted leather upholstery, customizable in various colors and veneers that include high-gloss and open-pore wood finishes.

Advanced technology, like the Bentley Rotating Display, gives drivers the option of switching between a touchscreen interface and traditional analogue dials, catering to both modern and classic preferences. It also features a retractable soft-top that operates at speeds up to 30 mph, transitioning from a closed to an open configuration in 19 seconds.

READ NEXT: The 10 Most Overrated NFL QBs of All Time, Ranked

7. Cam Newton: Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (Approximately $325,000)

Introduced in 2012, the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is a front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive grand tourer, and it can be found in the garage of former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton. The F12 Berlinetta’s design is a collaboration between Ferrari’s Styling Centre and Pininfarina, featuring aerodynamic innovations like the “Aero Bridge,” which channels air from the hood to the sides, enhancing downforce and reducing drag. We’re living in the future, folks.

Additionally, the interior of the Berlinetta exudes luxury, with high-quality materials and a driver-focused layout, ensuring both comfort and control. In 2018, Newton and his Ferrari were involved in a car crash with a dump truck, but all involved were OK.

6. Travis Kelce: Ferrari Purosangue (Approximately $400,000)

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce also has a fondness for Ferraris — and luxury vehicles in general. Kelce’s Ferrari Purosangue, valued at around $400,000, is part of his impressive nine-car collection. Another super-speedy ride, the Purosangue goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 193 mph.

Kelce’s interest in the Purosangue was sparked by his recent travels to Europe, particularly Italy, where he was inspired by the local automotive culture. His experiences there influenced his decision to incorporate Italian craftsmanship into his collection, with the Purosangue being a handsome centerpiece.

5. Patrick Mahomes: Ferrari 812 Superfast (Approximately $429,000)

Kelce’s teammate, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, comes in at No. 5 on our list with his Ferrari 812 Superfast. Known for its blistering speed and sleek design, you could say the Superfast matches Mahomes’ dynamic playing style. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph. Such performance places it among the fastest road-legal Ferraris ever produced.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast had a starting price of approximately $429,000, but may have cost more depending on any modifications the Chiefs superstar wanted. With a contract valued at $450 million, Mahomes can certainly afford it.

READ NEXT: 10 NFL Legends Still Snubbed From the Pro Football Hall of Fame

4. Reggie Bush: Lamborghini Aventador (Approximately $450,000)

Former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush’s Lamborghini Aventador is impressive in myriad ways. The car boasts an impressive 769 horsepower, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph.

Bush’s Aventador features an all-black exterior and interior, and it exudes a sleek and stealthy aesthetic, which, as it turns out, is by design. The Aventador was inspired by stealth fighter jets, which is evident when you look at its sharp lines and aerodynamic profile. The car’s advanced aerodynamics and lightweight carbon fiber construction contribute to its exceptional handling and speed.

3. Odell Beckham Jr.: Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Approximately $500,000)

In 2019, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his move to the Cleveland Browns by commissioning a highly customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It’s a car that reflected both OBJ’s personal style and team allegiance at the time.

The base model of the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan starts at $327,750. However, with extensive customizations, the total cost of Beckham’s vehicle is estimated to be around $500,000. One unique and special modification? A hood ornament with a custom figurine depicting Beckham’s iconic one-handed catch from 2014, now adorned in a Browns jersey.

2. Drew Brees: Bugatti Veyron (Approximately $2.2 Million)

New Orleans Saints legendary QB Drew Brees comes in at No. 2 on our list with his Bugatti Veyron, which looks like the type of car James Bond would love. It’s valued at approximately $2.2 million, accounting for nearly half of his entire car collection’s worth.

Maintenance costs for the car are ridiculously substantial. For instance, an oil change for the Veyron can cost around $25,000. So, what’s all the fuss about? It can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 267 mph. Additionally, the interior is crafted with premium materials, including fine-grain Italian leather, carbon fiber and polished aluminum, providing both luxury and comfort.

1. Tom Brady: Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (Approximately $3 Million)

Is it any surprise the GOAT tops our list? Legendary QB Tom Brady‘s Bugatti Veyron Super Sport has a whopping $3 million price tag. Renowned for its exceptional design and function, it’s a ride that aligns with with Brady’s greatness. The Super Sport is also the epitome of exclusivity. It was produced in limited numbers, with only 450 units manufactured in over a decade. Other celebrity owners include Tom Cruise and Jay-Z.

Other notable cars in Brady’s collection include a 2017 Aston Martin DB11, a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost and a 2018 Limited Edition TB12 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante.

READ NEXT: The 10 Most Overpaid Players in the NFL, Ranked