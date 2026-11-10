3 Urgent Trades That Would Cement Jaguars As True Super Bowl Contender

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some really huge moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. While they have pushed their chips into the middle of the table and are clearly all-in on the 2026 season, there are still three more trades they could pull off in the final hours ahead of the trade deadline which would cement their status as a true Super Bowl contender.

Let’s dive right into three trades that would truly make the Jags the team to beat in the AFC going forward.

Snagging Andrew Wylie from the Commanders

The Jags have been without their left tackle Anton Harrison after he tore his ACL so they could use some more depth there going forward in order to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence going forward. Washington Commanders offensive lineman Andrew Wylie could make sense as a perfect target for Jacksonville.

He can play guard and tackle so he brings some versatility to the table and the fact that the Commanders are 2-5-1 on the season suggests they will probably be open to selling some players ahead of the deadline.

The Jaguars have to keep their foot on the gas and trade for him to ensure they have adequate depth up front going forward.

Get edge rusher depth

Every team could use some depth when it comes to the pass rush. While the Jags already have some formidable pass rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, they could use some better depth options in case one of them goes down.

What about going after someone like Josh Sweat or Will McDonald IV? Maybe the Jags don’t quite have the capital to part with given what they already gave up to get Jessie Bates and Jordan Davis, but even if it is a lesser known name it might not be a bad idea to pad the depth chart just a little.

Go after a cornerback

The Jags gave the secondary a boost by acquiring Jessie Bates, but they could also use some extra help at cornerback since they have struggled against the pass this season. Riq Woolen of the Philadelphia Eagles could make sense as could Donte Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers since both of those teams should be sellers ahead of the deadline.

Adding a cornerback could help the Jags fill in some holes on defense so they don’t get exposed by teams that have an explosive passing attack.

We will have to see if the Jaguars remain active in the final hours ahead of the deadline or if they are content with where they are at, but if they really want to be a contender then they should keep making moves.