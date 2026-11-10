Jaguars’ Blockbuster Trade Spree May Not Be Over After Insider Revelation

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made three significant trades ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline, but a new comment from a league source suggests general manager James Gladstone might have another surprise in store.

Jacksonville stunned the NFL on Monday, acquiring safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints, and defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The aggressive moves have reinforced Jacksonville’s status as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, with the Jaguars sitting at 6-2 atop the AFC South.

But apparently, Gladstone might not be finished.

Florida Times-Union reporter Ryan O’Halloran shared an intriguing comment from a league source Monday evening, raising the possibility that Jacksonville could make another move before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Jaguars Insider Hints Another Trade Could Be Coming

Following Jacksonville’s blockbuster acquisition of Davis, O’Halloran shared a brief but intriguing update on the Jaguars’ deadline plans.

“How about if they’re not done yet?” a league source asked O’Halloran.

The comment raises the possibility that Jacksonville could continue making moves despite already completing one of the most aggressive trade-deadline overhauls in recent NFL history.

Of course, the source’s statement doesn’t establish that another trade is being negotiated or that a fourth deal will actually happen.

Still, given Gladstone’s willingness to make three significant acquisitions in a single day, the suggestion is worth monitoring.

Jacksonville’s moves addressed several pressing defensive needs.

The Jaguars acquired Bates after losing starting safety Eric Murray to a season-ending elbow injury, while Godchaux and Davis provide reinforcements following DaVon Hamilton’s season-ending quadriceps injury.

The Davis acquisition was particularly expensive.

Jacksonville surrendered its 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round selection to Philadelphia for the former first-round defensive tackle.

The Jaguars also sent Atlanta their 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection for Bates, while Godchaux cost a conditional sixth-round pick.

Those investments demonstrate how seriously Jacksonville is approaching its opportunity to compete for a championship.

However, the team has also sacrificed considerable draft capital, potentially limiting its flexibility if Gladstone decides to pursue another acquisition.

Where Could the Jaguars Look for Another Trade?

Although Jacksonville addressed several pressing defensive needs Monday, there are still areas Gladstone could look to improve.

One possibility is offensive tackle.

ESPN identified the position as a potential deadline priority for Jacksonville, with Anton Harrison expected to miss the remainder of the season and Patrick Mekari already sidelined following back surgery.

Adding another experienced lineman could provide valuable insurance for Trevor Lawrence as the Jaguars prepare for a potential postseason run.

The secondary could also remain an area of interest despite the acquisition of Bates.

Cornerback is another potential need, particularly with Montaric Brown dealing with a hamstring injury and Travis Hunter continuing to contribute on both sides of the ball.

Jacksonville could also consider adding another edge rusher. While Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker lead the group, the Jaguars have lacked reliable depth behind their two established starters.

However, another significant acquisition could be difficult to pull off.

After surrendering their 2027 first- and second-round selections in Monday’s trades, the Jaguars have substantially fewer premium draft assets available. Salary-cap limitations could further complicate negotiations.

Still, Gladstone has demonstrated that he’s willing to make aggressive moves when he believes they can improve the roster.

Whether Jacksonville has another acquisition planned remains unclear, but O’Halloran’s league-source comment gives Jaguars fans another reason to watch the final hours before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.