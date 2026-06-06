5-Year Buffalo Bills Player Signs Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars

Dane Jackson is coming off a season where he appeared in three games for the Buffalo Bills.

Over the offseason, Jackson was released by the Bills.

The Bills wrote (via X) on March 6: “We have released Taron Johnson, Curtis Samuel, Taylor Rapp, and Dane Jackson.”

5-Year Bills Player Signs Deal With Jaguars

This week, Jackson signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson was picked in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills.

The 29-year-old then played the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers (before returning to Buffalo last season).

In 2022, Jackson had the most productive season of his career when he had 57 tackles and two interceptions in 15 games.

He has appeared in 64 games across six NFL seasons.

Social Media Reacts To Jackson Signing

Here’s what people were saying about Jackson signing with the Jaguars:

@nfl_jersey_num: “Jacksonville Jaguars DB Dane Jackson is wearing number 38. Last assigned to Ja’Quinden Jackson.”

@jagsnheat: “Dane Jackson isn’t a bad player”

Ryan O’Halloran: “Per source, Taylor recently tore his pectoral while weight-lifting. #Jaguars Dane Jackson had two tours with Bills sandwiching one year in Carolina.”

@WilkinsonRadio: “Dane Jackson might mess around and make this team”

@BisonGaming3334: “Good luck”

@DrizzyJAGS: “We signed him as a free agent In June lol I hope u don’t think he’s starting. We have Travis hunter jourdan Lewis & jus extended buster . Also jarrian on a rookie deal. It’s about upgrading the room. A former starter as a CB 5 is great news”

Jaguars Last Season

The Jaguars are coming off a strong season where they went 13-4 (and won the AFC South).

That said, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.