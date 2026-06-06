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5-Year Buffalo Bills Player Signs Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars

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ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Dane Jackson is coming off a season where he appeared in three games for the Buffalo Bills.

Over the offseason, Jackson was released by the Bills.

The Bills wrote (via X) on March 6: “We have released Taron Johnson, Curtis Samuel, Taylor Rapp, and Dane Jackson.”

5-Year Bills Player Signs Deal With Jaguars

GettyDane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This week, Jackson signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson was picked in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills.

The 29-year-old then played the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers (before returning to Buffalo last season).

GettyDane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass by quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets in the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 25, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In 2022, Jackson had the most productive season of his career when he had 57 tackles and two interceptions in 15 games.

He has appeared in 64 games across six NFL seasons.

Social Media Reacts To Jackson Signing

GettyDane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a pass interference penalty during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about Jackson signing with the Jaguars:

@nfl_jersey_num: “Jacksonville Jaguars DB Dane Jackson is wearing number 38. Last assigned to Ja’Quinden Jackson.”

@jagsnheat: “Dane Jackson isn’t a bad player”

Ryan O’Halloran: “Per source, Taylor recently tore his pectoral while weight-lifting. #Jaguars Dane Jackson had two tours with Bills sandwiching one year in Carolina.”

@WilkinsonRadio: “Dane Jackson might mess around and make this team”

@BisonGaming3334: “Good luck”

@DrizzyJAGS: “We signed him as a free agent In June lol I hope u don’t think he’s starting. We have Travis hunter jourdan Lewis & jus extended buster . Also jarrian on a rookie deal. It’s about upgrading the room. A former starter as a CB 5 is great news”

Jaguars Last Season

GettyHead Coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars talks with the media after Rookie Mini Camp at Miller Electric Center on May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jaguars are coming off a strong season where they went 13-4 (and won the AFC South).

That said, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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5-Year Buffalo Bills Player Signs Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars

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