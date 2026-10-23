Jaguars Get Worst-Possible Update On Anton Harrison Injury Heading Into Bye Week

Just when the Jacksonville Jaguars successfully secured their reputation as a serious Super Bowl sleeper contender, their top left tackle went down.

Anton Harrison was sidelined in the Jaguars’ Week 5 game vs. the Eagles and had to be carted off. That alone said volumes about how severe the injury could be, and it did turn out to be the worst-case scenario.

Harrison had to undergo arthroscopic surgery on Thursday. It was during the surgery that the doctors actually uncovered the true extent of his injury.

Jaguars LT Anton Harrison Likely Out For Season

Harrison reportedly has a torn ACL in his right knee and will most likely miss the rest of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Jaguars starting LT Anton Harrison was revealed to have suffered a torn ACL during his surgery yesterday, sources say,” Rapoport reported on Friday. “The hope was just an arthroscopic procedure, but instead there was more damage. Harrison, who is already on Injured Reserve, is now out for the season.”

Harrison’s contract with the Jaguars runs through 2027 after Jacksonville picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, so he will be incentivized to get back at full strength and pick up where he left off after getting back from his long rehab.

With Harrison sidelined, the Jaguars have a major headache at left tackle. Depth behind the star tackle remains thin, leaving Walker Little as the primary fallback option. Little has already floated through recent trade conversations due to inconsistent on-field performance, putting immense pressure on the veteran lineman to lock down Trevor Lawrence’s blindside for the rest of the season.

With Harrison sidelined, the trade rumors can forget Little’s name, unless the Jags make a move and sign someone else to replace Harrison before the trade deadline.

Little has started 40 games in his NFL career, the majority of them at left tackle. He also started at left tackle last week against the Houston Texans in Harrison’s absence.

Little has made little impression in the Jaguars’ squad, especially since he was benched last season.

Still, he got his second chance and now has the window to prove himself with Harrison potentially out for the season.

Liam Coen on Harrison Injury, Walker Little Being Replacement

“We’ll just figure it out when we get back,” Coen said of Harrison’s injury before the Week 6 game. “You guys saw last night, obviously, that when we get back he’ll have a little procedure. See what it looks like in there. Don’t have any new news on what it could really look like until we get in there. So we’ll just take it day by day.”

Coen also added that he has faith in Little and Van Lanen heading into bye week.

“Anytime you lose a player for a game, it’s always a challenge, but I have a lot of confidence in Walker & Cole to go in there,” Coen added. “These guys have played these guys so many times and have had success against them, and know what they’re in for.”

Hitting the bye week provides Jacksonville a critical buffer, giving the offensive coaching staff, as well as Little and Lanen, time to settle into their revised starting roles.