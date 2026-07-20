Jacksonville Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Receives Brutal Assessment Before Training Camp

Brian Thomas Jr.’s rookie season made his place in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ future appear settled.

One year later, the former first-round pick enters training camp needing to show that Jacksonville’s offensive rise will include a return to prominence for himself.

The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe identified Thomas as the Jaguars player with the most on the line in 2026, called Thomas’ 2025 numbers a “nightmarish output” compared with his debut season.

He also noted that Parker Washington and trade-deadline addition Jakobi Meyers moved ahead of Thomas down the stretch, while Travis Hunter is expected to receive more opportunities after an injury-shortened rookie year.

The pressure extends beyond recovering his statistics. Thomas has to reestablish where he stands in an offense that learned how to win without feeding him like a traditional No. 1 receiver.

Thomas’ Decline Stood Out in a Better Jaguars Offense

Thomas caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024.

He followed that with 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns across 14 games last season.

The difference amounted to 39 fewer catches, 575 fewer yards and eight fewer receiving touchdowns.

Injuries provide part of the explanation.

ESPN reported that Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 9 and missed the next three games. The Jaguars later said he also played through shoulder and wrist issues.

The drop still stood out because the offense improved around him, netting 5,735 yards and 55 touchdowns during a 13-4 regular season.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns, while Washington led the Jaguars with 847 receiving yards.

Meyers added 483 yards and three touchdowns in nine regular-season games after the trade.

Tight end Brenton Strange finished with 540 yards, giving Lawrence several places to go when Thomas was unavailable.

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus gave Thomas a 65.5 overall grade, which ranked 59th among 81 qualified receivers. PFF also charged him with eight drops, though his 14.7 yards per catch ranked 14th at the position and showed that the downfield ability remained.

Healthy Offseason Gives Thomas a Path Back

The concern entering 2026 is less about whether Thomas can still create explosive plays.

His challenge is becoming reliable enough to command opportunities in a deeper group.

Hunter is returning, Washington is coming off a breakout season and Meyers gave the offense immediate stability.

Jacksonville also extended Strange, reinforcing Liam Coen’s preference for spreading the football through multiple personnel groupings.

Thomas has at least given the Jaguars encouraging signs since the season ended.

During June organized team activities, Coen said the team had been more intentional about Thomas’ usage and chemistry with Lawrence. The coach praised how the receiver attacked the offseason and carried meeting-room work onto the field.

Thomas also said he was healthy after a long rehabilitation process. Asked what felt different, he simply said, “It doesn’t hurt to run.”

The Jaguars reported that Thomas caught multiple passes in both practices open to reporters, including a deep touchdown in each session.

Those spring results won’t erase his second season, but they offer a reasonable starting point to put it in the rearview mirror.

The Jaguars already proved they can win while distributing the ball elsewhere. Thomas’ task is making it much harder for them to leave him out.