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Recent Detroit Lions Starting Player Signs Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 24: Trystan Colon #63 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Trystan Colon is coming off a season where he appeared in 12 games for the Detroit Lions.

He was the team’s starting center in four of those games.

Over the offseason, Colon became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NFL.

Recent Lions Player Signs Deal With Jaguars

GettyTrystan Colon #57 of the Detroit Lions reacts before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field on December 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Earlier this month, Colon signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars wrote (via X) on June 4: “The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves: •Signed OL Trystan Colon •Signed CB Dane Jackson •Placed CB Keith Taylor on Injured Reserve •Waived OL Sal Wormley

Colon played his college football at Missouri.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

The 28-year-0ld spent the first three seasons of his career with the franchise.

GettyLamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hugs Trystan Colon #63 prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Following the Ravens, Colon had a quick stint with the New York Jets (in the preseason).

He then spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Over 63 career games, Colon had started 19 times.

GettyTrystan Colon #63 and Trey Benson #33 of the Arizona Cardinals react after Benson’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Colon has experience playing with quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff, which could be a good addition next to Trevor Lawrence.

Social Media Reacts To Colon Signing

GettyJared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on November 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Detroit Lions Starting Player Signs Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars

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