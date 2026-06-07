Recent Detroit Lions Starting Player Signs Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars

Trystan Colon is coming off a season where he appeared in 12 games for the Detroit Lions.

He was the team’s starting center in four of those games.

Over the offseason, Colon became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NFL.

Recent Lions Player Signs Deal With Jaguars

Earlier this month, Colon signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars wrote (via X) on June 4: “The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves: •Signed OL Trystan Colon •Signed CB Dane Jackson •Placed CB Keith Taylor on Injured Reserve •Waived OL Sal Wormley”

Colon played his college football at Missouri.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

The 28-year-0ld spent the first three seasons of his career with the franchise.

Following the Ravens, Colon had a quick stint with the New York Jets (in the preseason).

He then spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Over 63 career games, Colon had started 19 times.

Colon has experience playing with quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff, which could be a good addition next to Trevor Lawrence.

Social Media Reacts To Colon Signing

Here’s what people were saying on social media: