OTA’s Provide First Look At How Jaguars Use Two Way Rookie Travis Hunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now concluded practice six of their two week OTA camp. While a number of headlines emerged from the franchise that completely reinvented itself this offseason, one player rises above the rest. Travis Hunter, who the team traded two first round picks to move up for, has given the world it’s first look at what a two way player looks like in the National Football League.

Hunter, who publicly said he would not lay for a team that did not want him to go both ways, has practiced on both sides of the football, but never on the same day. Head coach Liam Coen spoke on the decision to focus on one side of the ball per day.

“We won’t put him in that situation to have him do that, although I’m sure he’d probably want to,” Coen said on the team’s website. “He still meets defensively every day that he’s on offense, so he’s getting the mental part of it and is able to catch up on some of the communication, some of the corrections off the film from the defensive side of the ball.”

He says it would be ‘unfair’ to ask him to do both on the same day this early in his career, citing the overload of information coming at all rookies as the reason. But Coen did say that in season Hunter will most likely have to.

“In season, he’s going to probably have to, just because it’s the way practices are kind of organized,” Coen said. “He’s definitely going to have to do that. I envision maybe a third-down day in season where he’s playing receiver, but he’s also going to have to go get some reps on defense and be able to do some of those things.”

Hunter Impressing Defensive Coordinator

As previously mentioned, the Jags underwent a full rebuild this offseason. A new general manager, head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator were hired in the months following the season. It will be all hands on deck figuring out how to use a polarizing player like Hunter, but DC Anthony Campanile is liking what he’s seen so far.

“He’s a really, really bright guy,” Campanile said. “Everybody has been really impressed with his ability to retain the information. He has been out there with us on defense. He was on offense [Tuesday]. He has done a great job with that. I can’t imagine another guy being any better suited to handle that.”

Hunter Odds To Win Rookie Awards

Travis Hunter might be the first player in NFL history to have playable odds at winning both the Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy and the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy.

As it stands now, Travis Hunter sits as a +900 underdog to win the offensive award, and a +1000 underdog to take it home on defense.

FanDuel is even offering a bet slip that will allow you to take Hunter to win BOTH the OROY and DROY trophies. This bet is priced at +8000, meaning that a $100 wager would bring home $8,000.