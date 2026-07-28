Jaguars Free Agent Addition Announces Retirement Before Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a relatively quiet offseason to follow up their impressive 2025 season, in which the team won the AFC South and ended on an impressive win streak.

Despite last season’s impressive record, the Jaguars opted to stay the course instead of adopting an aggressive all-in approach. As a result, the Jaguars lost talented players like Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency. General manager James Gladstone said the team’s approach was by design, after raising the floor with aggressive moves in 2025.

Jacksonville’s approach led to more under-the-radar additions of veterans who are expected to contribute depth in 2026. However, one of those additions has announced his retirement prior to the team beginning their training camp.

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Announces Retirement

Cornerback Dane Jackson, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in June on a one-year, $1.2 million contract, announced his retirement.

Upon being signed by the Jaguars, the team posted on their official website: “Jackson, 29, was drafted by Buffalo in the seventh round (239th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. In six seasons with the Bills (2020-23, 2025) and Panthers (2024), he played 64 games (31 starts) and produced 169 tackles (three for loss), 30 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His finest season came in 2022 when he started 14-of-15 games, led the Bills with 12 passes defensed and added 49 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Jackson was a two-time All-ACC honoree during his time at Pitt.”

Regarding the role Jackson might have played on the Jaguars, Jaguars on SI’s John Shipley previously wrote: “Jackson returned to the Bills last season and played in five games, including two playoff games. He offers veteran experience with 72 career games played, and he also has special teams value and experience.

The Jaguars have seen several young cornerbacks impress during the offseason program thus far, but Jackson’s experience and high-floor skill-set are at least worth watching when it comes to a backup spot, whether that be on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.”

Jaguars Add Cornerback

After placing Dane Jackson on the reserve/retired list, the team announced the signing of cornerback Corey Ballentine as Jackson’s replacement on the roster.

The team posted on their website: “Ballentine was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played in 75 career games (11 starts) for the Giants (2019-20), Jets (2020), Lions (2021), Packers (2022-24), Patriots (2025) and Cowboys (2025). Ballentine’s career totals include 77 tackles (57 solo), nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one interception and one quarterback hit. He has also returned 37 kicks for 876 yards (23.7 average) over his seven-year NFL career.”

Ballentine was previously signed by the Cowboys this offseason; however, he was released by the team on June 18. Similarly to Jackson, Ballentine will be expected to compete for a role as a depth piece on Jacksonville’s defense, although he offers less starting experience than Jackson did.