Jaguars OC Just Needs 2 Words to Describe Trevor Lawrence’s Offseason Before Week 1

Liam Coen’s offense blew past every projection last fall, setting a brutal new baseline for what this unit has to clear in Year 2. Trevor Lawrence has spent every day in the offseason training to reach that new ceiling in 2026.

All reports coming out of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp and preseason practice joint sessions had Lawrence improving on something: his posture, his arm, his footwork, his stance, and most importantly, his understanding of Coen’s system.

Or, as ESPN’s Jaguars insider Michael DiRocco puts it, this offseason was about “gaining a graduate-level understanding of Coen’s offense, not rehabbing from an injury or changing his footwork the way he did last year,” for Lawrence.

And the 2021 No. 1 overall pick has answered every single bell since.

OC Grant Udinski on Trevor Lawrence: Progress and Consistency

The staff could clarly see a different Lawrence from the one who looked confused and kind of lost in the first 9 games in 2025, his first ones under Coen.

That slump was followed by a fiery “let it rip” speech from Coen, and the Jags went 8-0 in the games after that.

Offensive coordinator Udinski believes Lawrence has tremendously improved from that 8-0 version too.

“If I had to pick one or two [words to describe Lawrence’s offseason], progress would probably be in there,” offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said, per DiRocco.

“[Also with] process, consistency. The consistency to show up day after day after day and build on what we had last year, but not take any of those details and fundamentals and foundational steps for granted and continue to work over and over … whether it’s a drop and technique and fundamentals or whether it’s a read or whether it’s just calling a certain play or a certain motion, all of those things are so important.”

More confident progressions and better play adjustments were the highlight reel of Lawrence’s offseason.

“His mind, he said, is calmer, and he can play more freely the way he did in the second half of last season,” DiRocco writes.

“I feel really good,” Lawrence said in June.

“I feel really healthy. … I think I’m throwing it as good as ever. I think the chemistry with the guys is really, really good.”

Trevor Lawrence Confident in Continued Success in 2026

Last season, it was the pang of unfamiliarity that comes with a new head coach that anchored him down. However, with a complete year to learn the new schemes, Lawrence feels a lot more confident now, and that’s after winning the final 8 games straight last season.

“And I think now that we’ve had a year of working together, there is that comfort in the relationship piece of it.”

Lawrence believes everything is in place for him and the offense to continue to perform at the level it did over the final eight games, an NFL-best 32.5 points per game.

“I think just the mental side, staying sharp on everything so I can play fast like I was at the end of the season, and the chemistry and rapport with me and the skill guys is so important,” Lawrence said.