Jaguars’ Hunter Will Be ‘Biggest Impact Rookie In AFC’ McShay Predicts

It has been just over two weeks since the Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase saw what might go down as the most ambitious move in franchise history in round one of the draft. Trading a slew of future draft picks to move up three spots and draft Colorado’s Travis Hunter in a move that The Ringer’s Todd McShay thinks will more than pay off.

“When you think of Travis Hunter as a receiver,” began McShay on The McShay Show. “I think you can expect out of him what we saw out of Garrett Wilson as a rookie with the Jets.”

His co-host and ESPN draft analyst Steve Muench gave him a nod of approval adding that he believed it was a good comparison. Wilson notably recorded more than 1,100 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

“They didn’t give away a first next year and all they gave away to bring him in and make him your average number two or number three receiver,” McShay defended. “This guy is going to be a major, major piece for Jacksonville in year one.”

McShay Indirectly Disputes Ryan Clark’s Famous Rant

Much fuss is being made about whether or not the Jags overspent on a player like Hunter. Ryan Clark famously ranted about Travis Hunter’s value as a prospect before the draft took place.

“If you don’t play Travis Hunter on both sides of the football, you don’t need to draft Travis Hunter in the top three,” Clark said on NFL Live. “Travis Hunter is not a top three pick as a wide receiver… Travis Hunter is not a top three pick on the defensive side of the ball… So if you don’t allow Travis Hunter to play both sides of the football you actually waste a pick.”

McShay spent a large chunk of his hour long podcast highlighting all the reasons why he believes Jacksonville is a place where a receiver like Hunter can be brought in to thrive. He pointed to Trevor Lawrence as a quarterback that is good enough to get it done, and emphasized an offense, led by new head coach Liam Coen, that will likely see close to 80% of their offense ran with at least three receivers on the field.

“They’re going to move him around,” McShay defended. “They’re going to put him in the slot they’re going to move him out wide. I just, I just love the fit.”

“It’s all about ball skills and YAC with this guy. He is so creative and slippery getting off the line of scrimmage… but where he’s rare and different is with his catch radius and his ability to adjust to the football.”

Muench Plays Devil’s Advocate

McShay’s cohost, who selected Ashton Jeanty over Travis Hunter in the duo’s exercise, argued with Todd, saying that at best Travis Hunter will play second fiddle to Brian Thomas in the Jaguars’ lineup.

His reasoning for his skepticism begins with concerns about target share and the way the Jags’ will utilize Hunter. More pressingly, Muench is doubtful that Trevor Lawrence is truly ‘fixed’. He finished his slander session with his belief that Jeanty and Hunter don’t even belong in the same debate.

“I would say that Jeanty is clearly head and shoulders the first pick,” Muench boasted. “I think if you’re making an argument that you would take Travis Hunter over Ashton Jeanty, come on. Come on.”