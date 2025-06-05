WATCH: Jacksonville Jaguars Star WR Says He’s “Way Better” This Year

The Jacksonville Jaguars held another OTA practice on Thursday, and their incumbent superstar wide receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. is excited about his new teammates. In post-practice comments, Thomas says he feels great after a long rookie season and is eager to work with his new wide receiver group.

“I feel way better this year than I did last year,” Thomas said. “Just coming off a long rookie season, with the combine, draft, all that, just being able to have some off time, take care of my body and come back and be ready to go, I feel way better this season, for sure.”

It’s often discussed how long a rookie year can be for a guy coming off of a much shorter college season, but most tend to forget that the extensive rookie year goes way back to preparation for individual workouts and the NFL Draft. It can be quite draining.

Thomas’ comments start at 13:06:

As always, everyone wants to ask Thomas about Travis Hunter

No. 2-overall draft pick Travis Hunter is obviously the shiny new object for the Jaguars this offseason. Much is expected of the potentially two-way player out of the University of Colorado. Thomas expressed how much he likes Hunter so far as a person and not just as a player.

“A fun dude,” Thomas said, per Big Cat Country. “Super cool, super chill—I’m not going to say that one [laughs]. Super cool, super fun … We compete in everything we do. We come out here each and every day, coming out here striving to be the best.”

Thomas notes that Hunter has been an eager student of the NFL game, which isn’t surprising to anyone that’s watched an interview with Hunter.

“He’s been asking a lot of questions,” Thomas continued. “But, that’s just him trying to be the best he can be. Just talking through routes, talking through little things, plays, why we run these certain plays versus these certain looks. So just little things like that. He wants to be the best. We both want to be the best. We just come out and compete each and every day and whatever he needs help with, I’m glad to help him.”

Even as an incredibly young player, the second-year standout is expected to be a team leader. Whether or not that’s fair is up to one’s own individual opinion.

“That’s one of my goals: to become a better leader and be there for my teammates when they need me. That’s super important for me,” he said.

Thomas is also excited about another new wide receiver on the Jaguars

Flying under the radar has been the Jaguars’ acquisition of former Washington Commanders‘ wide receiver Dyami Brown. Gone from last year are Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk, so the wide receiver room in 2025 is dramatically different from 2024.

“I’m super excited to have him and Dyami over there on the other side,” Thomas said of Hunter and Brown. “They’re both going to play a big role in the offense. They’re both going to help us out and push us to go where we want to go. I’m super excited to have both those guys out there with me.”

Brown didn’t have jaw-dropping numbers last year in Washington, with 30 catches for 308 yards and one touchdown. But, he does pass the eyeball test. He’s a dynamic playmaker that doesn’t have to be a superstar for the Jags as long as Thomas and Hunter are in the mix. He could end up being an incredibly positive addition for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.