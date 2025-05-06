Jaguars Adding Veteran NFL Executive

The shuffling in the Jacksonville Jaguars front office continues. Roughly a week ago, the Jaguars announced that they were relieving assistant general manager Ethan Waugh of his duties. He had previously served as interim general manager following Trent Baalke.

While a formal role is not yet known, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Jaguars are hiring Brian Xanders.

“The Jaguars are hiring Brian Xanders for a front office role, sources say, Jones tweets. “Xanders, the Broncos GM from 2009-2012, has been with the Rams as a senior personnel executive since 2017, where he worked with new Jags GM James Gladstone.”

Xanders NFL history

Xanders brings a lot of NFL experience and success to a Jaguars front office that could really use it. Don’t forget, Gladstone is only 34-years old. That’s not to say he can’t do the job, but he’d be wise to bolster his youth and energy with a proven track record.

Xanders NFL experience goes back to 1997:

-2018 Los Angeles Rams Senior Personnel Executive

-2010 Denver Broncos General Manager

-2009 Denver Broncos General Manager

-2001 Atlanta Falcons Player Personnel / Director of Football Systems

-2000 Atlanta Falcons Director of Football Systems

-1999 Atlanta Falcons Defensive Quality Control Coach

-1998 Atlanta Falcons Defensive Quality Control Coach

-1997 Atlanta Falcons Defensive Quality Control Coach

More background on Xanders

Zak Gilbert of Sports Illustrated gives a more detailed look of Xanders background.

“As Denver general manager from 2009-12, Xanders drafted several All-Pro and Pro Bowl players, including Von Miller, Chris Harris, Zane Beadles, Orlando Franklin and the late Demaryius Thomas,” Gilbert writes. “His draft choices built the foundation for a Denver team that won Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 season.

“After leaving Denver, Xanders served from 2013-16 as a senior personnel executive with the Detroit Lions. He joined the Rams in 2017, the same year Snead brought Gladstone with him from St. Louis to Los Angeles after a fateful Starbucks meeting.

“A Pennsylvania native, Xanders played high school football at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Fla., then stayed in town to play for Bobby Bowden at Florida State. A linebacker for the Seminoles, his college teammates included Charlie Ward, Derrick Brooks, LeRoy Butler and Terrell Buckley. His Florida State teams combined to go 42-7 from 1989-92.”

The next question is whether or not Xanders is going to completely replace Waugh, or if the Jaguars have other ideas for him.

“But don’t expect Xanders’ job description to mirror Waugh’s,” Gilbert continues. “Xanders has a unique background. He’s been involved in all facets of football operations, from coaching to video to scouting, and should serve a pivotal role in helping not just Gladstone, but also Liam Coen and the team’s new head of football operations, Hall of Famer Tony Boselli.”