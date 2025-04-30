Jaguars Announce Major Shake Up in Front Office

The Jacksonville Jaguars are feeling great about their recent NFL Draft as most teams do immediately following the world’s largest televised business meeting.

The team, however, has decided to part ways with assistant general manager – and former interim general manager – Ethan Waugh. Waugh was one of the candidates interviewed for the full-time general manager job before the team ultimately decided on 34-year old (!) James Gladstone.

Waugh came in under previous Baalke regime

The Jaguars clearly want to make major changes. Not only did they excuse Waugh, but they have a new general manager in Gladstone as well as a new head coach in Liam Coen. Owner Shad Khan doesn’t seem to enjoy losing, although one might not know it after glancing at the team’s record the last 17 years. Outside of one 10-6 season and a couple of 9-8 campaigns, the Jaguars have been terrible since Khan bought the team in 2011 (the losing precedes his tenure).

Michael Baca of NFL.com has more on Waugh’s time with the Jags.

“Waugh had been with the Jaguars since 2022 after he was hired as an assistant GM under Trent Baalke, who parted ways with the club on Jan. 22 following four seasons at the helm,” Baca writes.

“Waugh, who had close ties with Baalke after previously working together in San Francisco for 12 seasons, was named interim GM as Jacksonville interviewed candidates to fill the role.

“Jacksonville hired Liam Coen as its new head coach soon following Baalke’s exit. Nearly three weeks after Tony Boselli came aboard as executive vice president of player personnel, the Jaguars proceeded to hire James Gladstone as their new GM on Feb. 21. Waugh was one of the candidates who interviewed for the GM role.”

Hunter and Lawrence share a congratulatory phone call

If things in Jacksonville are going to get turned around, it starts with quarterback Trevor Lawrence living up to his hefty salary. In June 2024, Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause and $200 million guaranteed. The Jaguars win-loss record during his tenure with the team started in 2021 does not seem to warrant that contract.

The good news is that it sounds like he’s already starting to connect with the Jaguars No. 1 draft pick, WR/CB Travis Hunter.

“I actually met Trevor Lawrence in Hawaii,” Hunter said during his introductory press conference. “We were doing something for Adidas. It was a blessing to meet him then—and now, I get to team up with him and go to work. I’m definitely happy. It’s all coming full circle.”

Shortly after the draft, Hunter and Lawrence were able to connect on FaceTime.

“Hey, remember in Hawaii?” Hunter said smiling.

“Congrats, man,” Lawrence replied. “I was hoping we’d have a shot to get you. Thought you might go before us, but we made the move. It’s going to be special.”

“Yeah, it’s all good, though,” Hunter gleefully replied. “We got it all planned. We’re together now—let’s get to work. I’ll be out there tomorrow.”

If these two get on the same page and truly connect, Gladstone and Coen will probably stick around for a while.