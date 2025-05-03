Jaguars Get Surprising Early Grade in NFL Power Rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t the only team to make a move up in the 2025 NFL Draft to get their guy. The Atlanta Falcons moved back into the first round to make a second selection, as did the New York Giants. But, the Jaguars certainly made the boldest move in sliding up from No. 5 to No. 2 to select WR/CB Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado. But, was it enough?

Eric Edholm of NFL.com made a list of NFL power rankings and has the Jaguars at a lowly #29 out of 32 teams.

“For a 34-year-old general manager in his maiden draft, James Gladstone sure showed some gusto in his bold move up to land Travis Hunter. There’s normally a value question about what the Jaguars gave up for a non-quarterback, but they might have landed a priceless gem: a player who potentially could be a standout at two positions, even if full-time duty still feels a tad far-fetched right now,” Edholm wrote.

Hunter helps, but…

While Hunter could be considered by some to be the best player in the entire NFL draft, he’s also not a cure-all, according to Edholm.

“Hunter was the biggest fish in a draft full of trout, and I get why the Jaguars so badly wanted to reel him in,” Edholm continues. “Gladstone came from the Rams, where he saw how it can be worth breaking the bank for rare players. For a Jacksonville team that still feels like it has some holes to fill, however, the jury remains at loggerheads. Everyone wants to see what a Hunter-Brian Thomas Jr. pairing looks like, and if the duo will bring the best out of Trevor Lawrence. The Jags might not yet be relevant contenders, but they’re must-see TV in a few capacities.”

Speaking of Trevor Lawrence, he still has health questions coming into the year. Not only did he get knocked out for the year with a devastating concussion in 2024, he also had offseason shoulder surgery, which he’s still rehabbing. If he has any lingering issues with that shoulder, well, he’s a quarterback and needs that to throw.

Jaguars still have a way to go

John Shipley of Sports Illustrated thinks that despite the move to get Hunter, the Jaguars are still probably towards to the bottom of the AFC South looking up.

“With the Jaguars still well behind the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in these rankings, it is clear most people are viewing the Jaguars as an exciting, but flawed, third-place AFC South team,” Shipley writes. “Considering the talent on the Jaguars’ roster though, that would feel like a let down at this point.”

“The Jaguars have their quarterback, a good play-caller, two dynamic receivers, and one of the best edge rushing duos in the NFL. The time to get back into the heat of things in the AFC South should be sooner rather than later.

“The Jaguars know this as well as anyone, and nobody involved with the team is preparing to crown themselves. But the Jaguars will certainly be using this fall to flip the narrative that is currently surrounding the franchise.”