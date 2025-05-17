Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule Analysis: Weeks 10-13

While no NFL team ever has an “easy” schedule, some are indeed easier than others. And coming off of a four-win season, the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ slate of games for the 2025 season isn’t exactly terrifying. Here, we take a look at Weeks 10-13 for the Jags (Weeks 1-4 are here and Weeks 5-9 are here).

Heading into the second half of any NFL team’s schedule gets extremely difficult. Predicting what teams are good or bad or healthy or injured is anyone’s guess at this point in the year. One thing is for sure, three road games in the next four is not going to be fun for the Jags.

ESPN has released its projections for the 2025 season and their probabilities are in parenthesis.

Weeks 10 and 11

Week 10: at Houston Texans (29%): The Jaguars are heading to Houston to play the Texans for the second time in 2025 at 1 P.M. on a Sunday. If these teams both take significant steps this season, this has the makings of a heated division rival in an AFC South division that could sure use one. This division probably hasn’t had a serious rivalry since Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts battled Steve McNair and the Tennessee Titans. Yes, that was quite some time ago.

This game is really going to hinge more on what the Jaguars have done at this point in the season. If the Texans are healthy, they’ll be their usual 10-7 self. They’ll be beatable, but it won’t ever be easy. But, if Travis Hunter is meeting expectations and the Jag’s offense is as high flying as ownership would like it to be, they could really give it to Houston.

ESPN isn’t giving them much of a chance at 29%. The Jags should have a much better chance than that, but the Texans most likely find a way to win this one.

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (42%): The Jaguars got pretty lucky having two Los Angeles teams on their schedule and not having to make a trip to California for either one of them. Sure, they play the Rams in London, but the Jags go to London every year so it really doesn’t matter who they play. Here, they host the Chargers at 1 P.M. on a Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers will most likely be an enigma as they tend to be every year. They still have a top-flight quarterback in Justin Herbert, even though he takes a lot of criticism for his lack of results in the playoffs. But, this isn’t the playoffs so we’ll save that critique for another day. Herbert can carve up an opposing team on any given Sunday and the Jaguars might want think about some additional defensive snaps for Travis Hunter.

Another reason the Jags should be concerned is that the Chargers will then be a season and a half into Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as head coach. Sure, he’s been known to rub some players the wrong way, but that usually takes a few years. In the meantime, he’s known to turn teams into winners. He’s not hired to be everyone’s best friend; he’s hired to win games and he usually does.

The Chargers’ run game will potentially be a problem for Jacksonville here. They not only signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, they also drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round of the draft this year. It’s clear that the Chargers would like to run a lot more and take some pressure off of Herbert. The NFL is a copycat league and one better believe that teams around the league are seeing what the Eagles did last year and are hoping to emulate that.

ESPN is giving the Jaguars a 42% chance to win this game, and that’s probably fair. But, if the Chargers have that ground game humming by this point in the season, the Jags are probably in trouble.

Weeks 12 and 13

Week 12: at Arizona Cardinals (36%): Oh, the Cardinals. The Jaguars take a trip to Arizona for a 4:05 P.M. eastern start to visit Kyler Murray. It is absolutely anyone’s guess as to what the Cardinals will be in 2025, just like it always seems to be.

The Cardinals were 8-9 in 2024 and while they seem to have gotten some great defensive value in the 2025 NFL Draft, they are still enigmatic. Arizona nabbed Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen with the No. 16 pick in the first round and there were able to stumble upon Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the second. Johnson was predicted by many to be a first-day pick.

Will they be enough to get the Cardinals over the hump and into the playoffs this year? They’ll certainly help. The bigger issue is that while Murray is super talented, he also initially had clauses in his big contract to protect the team against studying issues and video-game playing. Seriously. It might be cause for concern if a team thinks it has to worry about your Call of Duty habits before signing you to a long contract extension.

ESPN’s 36% projection for the Jaguars this game seems a little low. While the Jags do have to travel across the country, they should be able to get a win against the Cards.

Week 13: at Tennessee Titans (50%): Jacksonville is on the road again to take on their AFC South division rival Titans for a 1 P.M. game. It’s probably safe to say that this game will really hinge on the development of the Titans’ first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

It’s the battle of two No. 1-overall draft picks in Trevor Lawrence (2021) and Ward (2025). When trying to gauge a win or loss for either team, it really does depend on Ward. The Titans were putrid last season (hence the No. 1 pick in the draft) so the Jaguars could potentially steamroll them in this game if nothing really changes. But, if Ward is as good as advertised, then it could easily go in the other direction.

Travel shouldn’t be a huge issue as it’s only one time zone. ESPN’s projection is probably correct that as of now this looks like a 50-50 game. It’s rare that offseason schedule analysis predicts a tie, but this might be the perfect game to do so.

With three of these four games on the road, the Jaguars should consider themselves lucky get through this part of the season at or around .500.