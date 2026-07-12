Jacksonville Jaguars’ Second-Round Pick Faces Major Test

Nate Boerkircher did not spend the spring making the type of noise that immediately quiets a debated draft decision for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars selected the Texas A&M tight end with the No. 56 overall pick, their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft. He then moved through the offseason program without becoming one of the most discussed members of the rookie class.

That has not lowered expectations for what he could become this season.

Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley ranked Boerkircher first in his pre-training camp power ranking of Jacksonville’s 10 draft picks.

Shipley wrote that he would be “stunned” if another Jaguars rookie made a more important impact, provided Boerkircher remains healthy.

The prediction does not require a breakout receiving season from Boerkircher.

Rather, with Brenton Strange’s re-signing, Liam Coen’s aptitude for adding pieces to complement each other on offense is on full display.

Boerkircher Pick Still Has Something to Prove

Jacksonville’s decision carried additional weight because the team entered the draft without a first-round pick for the first time in franchise history.

The Jaguars waited until No. 56 and used their first opportunity on a tight end with modest college receiving production.

Boerkircher finished his lone season at Texas A&M with 19 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He totaled 38 receptions for 417 yards and four scores across five seasons at Nebraska and one with the Aggies.

Those numbers helped fuel the debate that Shipley said has followed the selection since draft night. A quiet offseason program gave neither side much new evidence.

The Jaguars’ reasoning has remained consistent.

Coen said after the draft that he had a “vision” of Jacksonville selecting Boerkircher and that the organization had liked him for a long time.

General manager James Gladstone also pointed to the NFL’s increasing use of heavier tight end formations and said Jacksonville was unwilling to risk missing the player it had targeted.

“He was the one we were hunting up,” Gladstone said, via the team’s Day 2 draft recap. “We weren’t going to allow that to ever be something we missed.”

The Jaguars were betting on a complete tight end rather than a prospect whose value would be defined by catches alone.

Training camp will provide a clearer view of Boerkircher.

Blocking assignments, contact at the line of scrimmage and the ability to function in multiple formations will obviously surface once the pads come on.

Jaguars Need Boerkircher to Unlock Two-Tight End Offense

Strange enters camp as Jacksonville’s clear top tight end.

The more revealing competition will come behind him.

Shipley projected Boerkircher to become the No. 2 option and allow Coen to use 12 personnel, a grouping featuring one running back and two tight ends, at a higher rate. That role could place the rookie on the field regularly without producing a large weekly target total.

But his No. 2 spot is not a guarantee.

Quintin Morris returns after contributing on offense and special teams last season, while fifth-round rookie Tanner Koziol gave Jacksonville another large receiving target.

Shipley previously identified the No. 2 tight end spot as a genuine competition, writing that Morris’ blocking and special teams value should keep him involved.

If Boerkircher wins the No. 2 job, the Jaguars can use Strange in different alignments, add size to the running game and disguise their intentions without changing personnel.

Coen could move from heavier formations into passing concepts while keeping the same group on the field.

That versatility would explain why Boerkircher could become Jacksonville’s most impactful rookie without leading the class in highlights.

The debate surrounding the pick will not disappear during one training camp.