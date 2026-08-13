Multiple NFL Teams Tried to Trade for Jaguars Pro Bowl WR: Report

A rough second season apparently wasn’t enough to move the Jacksonville Jaguars off Brian Thomas Jr..

Jacksonville rejected two significant trade offers for Thomas ahead of the 2025 deadline, according to The Athletic, and head coach Liam Coen later called the former first-round pick after trade chatter resurfaced this offseason.

Coen wanted Thomas to hear the message directly: The Jaguars were not shopping him.

“It was just important to let him know we’re all in this thing together,” Coen told The Athletic.

The stance offers a strong indication of how Jacksonville still views Thomas after a year in which his production fell well short of his Pro Bowl rookie season.

The No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL draft caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, setting franchise rookie records in all three categories and earning a spot in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Thomas followed that breakout with 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns over 14 games in 2025. He also tied for second in the NFL with 10 drops, per The Athletic.

Jaguars Shut Down Thomas Jr. Trade Interest

The circumstances of the trade interest made sense.

Thomas was coming off a frustrating season, while Parker Washington emerged with 58 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers also settled quickly into the offense after arriving during the season, finishing his Jacksonville stint with 42 receptions for 483 yards and three scores.

That combination could’ve made Thomas look attainable to outside teams, particularly with Jacksonville operating under a regime that didn’t draft him.

The Jaguars never reached that point.

Via The Athletic, Jacksonville rebuffed the offers before the deadline and maintained the same position when speculation continued into the offseason. Coen said he also made clear to Thomas that the trade talk was not originating from inside the organization.

For Thomas, that direct communication was vital.

“That put me in a good spot,” Thomas told The Athletic, adding that the conversation made him want to work harder for the staff.

The Jaguars’ refusal to move him also suggests they are evaluating Thomas on a longer timeline than his 2025 box score.

His rookie production demonstrated the upside. His second season created questions, but it didn’t wipe out what Jacksonville believes he can become.

Thomas Jr. Gets Fresh Start With Trevor Lawrence

There were also circumstances behind Thomas’ regression.

The Athletic reported Thomas underwent an unspecified offseason procedure after dealing with an injury during the season. He was also navigating the death of a close friend and former LSU teammate, something Thomas has discussed publicly.

Thomas said he entered this offseason with a different mindset and has been more deliberate about correcting smaller details in his game.

Early camp returns have been encouraging.

Thomas and Trevor Lawrence have connected on deep throws more consistently than they did last season, an important development for a receiver whose speed can alter the structure of a defense.

That’s where Jacksonville’s patience could pay off.

Thomas doesn’t need to reproduce his rookie numbers overnight. With Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers giving Lawrence above-average options, the Jaguars can focus on restoring the explosive element Thomas supplied so naturally in 2024.

Coen appears willing to give him that runway.

“You are here,” Coen said he told Thomas. “We want to help you get to be the best version of yourself.”