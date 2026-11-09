Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Can Go 2 Ways After Jordan Davis Blockbuster

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going all-in on this season.

They traded for Jessie Bates on Monday morning. They traded for Davon Godchaux midday Monday. And they traded for Jordan Davis on Monday evening.

This is a team that clearly has Super Bowl aspirations, and they don’t mind dealing away a bunch of draft picks to get what they want.

But they still have one unresolved situation: Brian Thomas Jr.

The talented third-year wide receiver is still with the Jags with less than 24 hours until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline — but will he still be with them when the deadline buzzer sounds?

The fascinating thing now is that there are really two possible interpretations of these all-in Jags and how they pertain to Thomas. Let’s look at both of them here.

Why Jaguars Would Trade Brian Thomas Jr.

The reason the Jaguars still would trade BTJ is the draft picks he could bring back.

The Jags have dealt away their 2027 first-rounder and 2027 second-rounder both on Monday. They’re quite shorthanded for the draft as things currently stand.

Obviously, that’s not their main priority. They want to win this season, and their deals have made that perfectly clear.

But there’s a case to be made that if they could replenish while trading Thomas, a player who isn’t producing much of anything, that could be worth it in the long run.

Why Jaguars Wouldn’t Trade Brian Thomas Jr.

The reason the Jags wouldn’t trade BTJ? They’re all-in on this season.

Why would they trade a talented player from their current NFL roster for draft picks in that context?

Thomas remains a field stretcher, and if Jakobi Meyers or Parker Washington were to get injured, he’d be that much more important.

The Jags clearly like Thomas or they would’ve dealt him away a long time ago.

They’re going to have to weigh their fondness for him, and the potential niche role he still holds, with the possibility of getting strong draft pick capital for Thomas in the here and now.