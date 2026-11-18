The Jacksonville Jaguars are enjoying an impressive stretch of football, and one of their most reliable, albeit somewhat unheralded players has received another major NFL honor.

Kicker Cam Little was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, November 18, marking the second consecutive week he has earned the recognition.

The award follows Little’s perfect performance in Jacksonville’s 40-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, when he converted all four of his field goal attempts and four extra points.

Little has become an increasingly important weapon for a Jaguars team looking to build on its lead in the AFC South.

The 23-year-old has already established himself as having one of the biggest legs in the league, as he’s made the two longest field goals in NFL history.

His latest accomplishment provides further evidence that Jacksonville has one of the league’s most valuable special teams contributors.

Jaguars’ Cam Little Earns Back-to-Back NFL Honors

The NFL announced its Week 10 Players of the Week on Wednesday, recognizing Little following another impressive performance.

He was perfect on all eight of his kicks against Tennessee, connecting on field goals from 46, 48, 36, and 40 yards.

His first three field goals came during the first half, helping Jacksonville take a 16-10 advantage into halftime.

Little later connected from 40 yards with 4:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, extending the Jaguars’ lead to 33-23 and giving Tennessee an increasingly difficult path back into the contest.

The performance came just one week after Little received the same award following Jacksonville’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

During that contest, Little made field goals from 33, 36, 45 and 47 yards despite rainy conditions in Baltimore.

Little scored a career-high 15 points against the Ravens, the most by any kicker in the NFL that week.

Across those two games, Little converted all eight field goal attempts and all seven extra points.

That consistency has been valuable for Jacksonville, which improved to 7-2 with its victory over the Titans and continues to establish itself as a serious contender in the AFC.

Cam Little Continues Building Impressive Jaguars Career

Little’s recent performances are the latest accomplishments in what has already been a remarkable start to his NFL career.

The Jaguars selected the former Arkansas kicker in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, using the 212th overall pick to add him to their special teams unit.

He quickly established himself as Jacksonville’s starting kicker, converting 27 of 29 field goal attempts during his rookie season.

Little followed that performance by making 30 of 34 attempts in 2025, including two kicks that placed him atop the NFL record books.

On November 2, 2025, Little connected on a 68-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders, breaking the previous NFL record of 66 yards held by Justin Tucker.

He then made a 67-yard field goal against Tennessee in January 2026, claiming the two longest successful field goals in NFL regular-season history.

Little also demonstrated his extraordinary range during the 2025 preseason when he connected on a 70-yard attempt, although that kick did not count toward official regular-season records.

Little has always been known for having a big leg, but it’s been his ability to consistently make a high volume of kicks that has him being recognized by the NFL these past two weeks.

For a Jaguars team that is looking to make a deep playoff run, where games are often close and potentially decided by kickers, they have to feel great about having Little right now.