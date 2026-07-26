Jacksonville Jaguars Place $51 Million Lineman on PUP List Before Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars are approaching training camp with an unexpected question at left tackle after placing two offensive linemen on the physically unable to perform list.

This move includes $51 million player Cole Van Lanen, expected to protect Trevor Lawrence’s blind side.

NFL Network’s James Palmer reported Sunday that Van Lanen and rookie Garrett DiGiorgio were placed on the active/PUP list, a move the Jaguars confirmed shortly afterward.

The announcement did not identify either player’s injury or provide a timetable for his return.

The designation leaves room for an early return.

Players on active/PUP count against the training camp roster and can be activated at any point once medically cleared, according to NFL.com’s explanation of the roster rules.

They can’t practice while listed, however, making every missed day relevant as Jacksonville sorts through an offensive line that improved considerably last season.

Van Lanen enters it as a projected starter carrying a new hefty contract.

DiGiorgio enters camp fighting for a roster spot.

Van Lanen’s Absence Reopens Left Tackle Reps

Van Lanen’s placement offers the clearest indication yet that the knee injury that ended his 2025 season remains part of Jacksonville’s summer planning.

The Jaguars’ official offseason review noted that Van Lanen missed the AFC wild-card loss to Buffalo with the injury and was expected back for 2026, though his precise timetable remained unknown. The club has now preserved his PUP eligibility rather than clearing him for the opening of camp.

That is a sensible procedural move, but it also temporarily unsettles the most important position on the line.

Van Lanen appeared in 16 games with 10 starts last season, lining up at left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle. He finished the regular season with four consecutive starts on Lawrence’s blind side and helped Jacksonville produce five games without allowing a sack, tied for the NFL lead.

The performance earned him a three-year extension worth $51 million, including $32.5 million guaranteed. Jacksonville’s investment reflected a belief that a former sixth-round pick and longtime reserve had developed into a dependable starting option.

Walker Little becomes the logical choice for additional left tackle work while Van Lanen is unavailable. Little started 12 games there in 2025 before Van Lanen took over late in the year.

The Jaguars also entered the offseason projecting Anton Harrison at right tackle, Ezra Cleveland at left guard, Robert Hainsey at center and Patrick Mekari at right guard.

That group can absorb a short absence. But a longer one would force Jacksonville to revisit a competition it appeared to have settled in January.

DiGiorgio Loses Valuable Early Audition

DiGiorgio’s situation carries less immediate weight for the starting lineup, but the timing creates a different concern.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound rookie signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent after five seasons at UCLA.

The Jaguars’ rookie capsule described him as a three-year starter at right tackle before moving to right guard in 2025. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition.

DiGiorgio also attended the NFL Scouting Combine and East-West Shrine Bowl. Jacksonville cited NFL.com’s ranking of him as the top undrafted interior offensive lineman available.

That path depends heavily on practice time.

Wyatt Milum may make a push at guard, Jonah Monheim remains a developmental center and rookie Emmanuel Pregnon joins an interior group with more established options. DiGiorgio must demonstrate enough versatility to separate himself from a crowded field, and the PUP list delays that opportunity.

The Jaguars’ veterans will report Tuesday, with the first open practice Wednesday at the Miller Electric Center. Neither designation guarantees a lengthy absence, but Van Lanen’s status will draw the greater attention.

Jacksonville paid him to bring stability to left tackle. Training camp will begin with the position temporarily open again.