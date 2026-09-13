Jaguars, Parker Washington Hit Huge Roadblock In Contract Talks

Just before the beginning of any NFL season, teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars are often looking to finish up any off-the-field business. One of the main factors that comes into play is always contract extensions. Players and coaches alike don’t like distractions from September to January. This is why it makes more sense to put pen to paper prior to Week 1 kicking off. Following a tremendous end to his third professional season in 2025, wide receiver Parker Washington seemed to have a chance to earn a sizable deal. He will look to have a career year in 2026, but it might come with the risk for the Jaguars that he walks out the door.

On Saturday evening, NFL network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that the Jaguars and Washington are not likely to agree on a deal. This sets up a potential trip to free agency for the pass-catcher in 2027.

“It’s “unlikely” Jaguars & WR Parker Washington agree to a contract extension by start of season, per source,” Wolfe posted on X. “I’m told Jags explored deal in Cardinals’ Michael Wilson range (3-year, $75M) but no deal for now. Washington, coming off career year, betting on himself in pivotal 2026.”

Wolfe implied that an extension worth $25 million per year was discussed. That’s a legitimate offer, so Washington seems to really want to bet on himself. The market is booming and he is a productive year away from possibly earning closer to, or over, $30 million on an annual basis.

Jaguars Received Great Production From Washington In 2025

It certainly was the best stretch of Washington’s professional tenure throughout the majority of the 2025 campaign. He hauled in 58 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. He found himself performing better than former first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr., which came as a shock. Trevor Lawrence has plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Washington, out of all of those guys, stood out.

Now, it will be up to the fourth-year wideout to continue to produce at a high level. If he is able to do that, someone is going to sign him to a massive contract in 2027. The NFL is a business, so it’s hard to fault the Jaguars leadership for not offering something unreasonable. If Washington does repeat his success, however, Jacksonville could regret not reaching a deal prior to the season.

Jacksonville Could Have The Franchise Tag Option For Washington

The Jaguars will have the option to slap Washington with the franchise tag if it makes sense. It is projected to be roughly $30.9 million, according to Over The Cap. If Washington has an All-Pro year and is slotted to make more than that in a new deal, then it could certainly come into play.

There are plenty of potential endings to this situation. Unfortunately for the team and receiver, however, no resolution seems to be near. Washington didn’t necessarily have a ton of negotiating power, so this report isn’t a surprise. However, he truly does need to stand out if he wants a massive extension. For now, his sole focus will be on putting up numbers and helping the Jaguars win.