Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Justifies $37.5 Million Price

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not erase every concern in one season.

But after a frustrating, injury-shortened 2024 season, Lawrence was a winner who help justify his price tag.

Paid like a high-end starter, his $37.5 million cash payout ranks 12th among quarterbacks, while his $24 million cap hit ranks 14th, giving the Jaguars a manageable short-term number if his late-season surge carries over.

Lawrence’s performance backed up his earnings, finishing with a 84.7 overall grade in 2025, eighth among 43 qualified quarterbacks. His 81.5 passing grade ranked seventh at the position, and SI.com recently noted his prowess as the most important player on the team.

He also threw for 4,007 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, a monster change from 2024, when Lawrence played only 10 games and threw for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

For a quarterback who has always carried the weight of his draft slot, he’s silencing the doubters and amplifying his supporters.

Lawrence’s 2025 Was a Real Step Forward

The most encouraging part of Lawrence’s season is not just that he played more. It is that he played better.

SumerSports had Lawrence at 60.67 total EPA and 0.09 EPA per play in 2025. In 2024, he was at 2.83 total EPA and 0.01 EPA per play. His success rate also climbed from 43.60% to 47.73%.

That does not make 2025 a perfect season. Lawrence still had 12 interceptions, and PFF charted him with 22 turnover-worthy plays. Those numbers are not small details. They are the difference between a good quarterback and one who pushes into the very top tier.

But this was not the same stalled version of Lawrence from the year before.

He looked healthier and more comfortable, and as the season went on, he fit the mold of the player the Jaguars saw when they took him No. 1 overall in 2021.

There is still some context needed. Lawrence’s 2022 season still compares well by advanced metrics. SumerSports had him at 78.01 total EPA, 0.11 EPA per play and a 50.52% success rate that year.

So this was not a case of Lawrence suddenly reaching a level he had never touched before.

He essentially returned to what we knew he was capable of.

The Late-Season Version Changes the Conversation

The strongest case for Lawrence is what happened late.

PFF wrote that Lawrence took time to settle into Liam Coen’s offense, but from Week 13 through the end of the postseason, he produced a 92.6 overall grade. That was the best mark by any quarterback over that stretch.

That is where the Jaguars’ optimism starts.

Lawrence had zero turnover-worthy plays over a four-game late-season stretch while posting a 91.6 passing grade. PFF also pointed to the offense’s use of under-center play-action, screens and movement as ways Coen helped Lawrence stay in rhythm.

There was help around him, too.

Parker Washington became a much bigger part of the passing game, and PFF noted that Lawrence had a 145.1 passer rating when targeting Washington after the bye.

Jaguars.com mentioned that Lawrence produced a franchise-record 38 total touchdowns, with 29 passing and nine rushing, while helping Jacksonville win its final eight regular-season games.

Lawrence did not become a different quarterback; rather, the offense fit him better. His athleticism showed up more often. His downfield throws returned. His late-season confidence was obvious.

Now the question is whether the Jaguars get that version for a full year.

If they do, Jacksonville contends for the Lombardi Trophy.