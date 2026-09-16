Jaguars Face Expensive Reason to Trade Brian Thomas Jr. to AFC Contenders

The Jacksonville Jaguars have insisted that Brian Thomas Jr. isn’t available in a trade.

Despite that, rumor mills continue to suggest that BTJ is actually a logical trade candidate, and so at some point, something has to give.

Either Thomas will get traded and prove a bunch of analysts right.

Or the Jaguars will stick with their stance and keep the talented third-year wideout from LSU.

In a new article by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox on Wednesday, he leans in the direction of a trade. He thinks Thomas is one of 10 NFL players who could be on the trade block following Week 1’s action — and he suggests the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots as possible landing spots.

Thomas could be available for what turns out to be expensive future decisions in Jacksonville.

Why Jaguars Would Trade Brian Thomas Jr.

The reality is that Jacksonville is going to have to pay some of its wideouts sooner rather than later.

Parker Washington’s emergence has created a decision. Can the Jags pay both Washington and Thomas?