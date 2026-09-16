Jaguars Face Expensive Reason to Trade Brian Thomas Jr. to AFC Contenders

The Jacksonville Jaguars have insisted that Brian Thomas Jr. isn’t available in a trade.
Despite that, rumor mills continue to suggest that BTJ is actually a logical trade candidate, and so at some point, something has to give.
Either Thomas will get traded and prove a bunch of analysts right.
Or the Jaguars will stick with their stance and keep the talented third-year wideout from LSU.
In a new article by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox on Wednesday, he leans in the direction of a trade. He thinks Thomas is one of 10 NFL players who could be on the trade block following Week 1’s action — and he suggests the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots as possible landing spots.
Thomas could be available for what turns out to be expensive future decisions in Jacksonville.
Why Jaguars Would Trade Brian Thomas Jr.
The reality is that Jacksonville is going to have to pay some of its wideouts sooner rather than later.
Parker Washington’s emergence has created a decision. Can the Jags pay both Washington and Thomas?
“Washington is set to be a free agent in 2027,” Knox writes. “Moving Thomas, who will be extension-eligible in the spring, could help pave a financial path to paying Washington like a top-tier target.”
There’s also the simple matter that also having the likes of Washington and Jakobi Meyers would make it easier to deal Thomas if needed to acquire a talent at a different position.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t poised to be big-time sellers at the trade deadline,” Knox writes. “They thumped the lowly Cleveland Browns in their opener and could have a realistic shot at a Super Bowl push this season. However, general manager James Gladstone has shown that he isn’t afraid to make an aggressive trade if he believes it will benefit his squad. He traded starting corner Tyson Campbell in-season last year. The Jags have dismissed the trade buzz surrounding wideout Brian Thomas Jr. However, it’s fair to wonder how tightly they’ll hang onto him now. Thomas had three catches for 40 yards in the opener, but Parker Washington has fully arrived as Jacksonville’s new No. 1 receiver.”
As Knox mentions, the Jags might be thinking about a Super Bowl run. It’s hard to balance that with the idea that it might also be the best timing to trade Thomas away.
Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Cost
Knox also speculates on what Thomas could cost in a deal. He suggests that a 2027 second-round pick would be a logical price.
As far as comparisons to other wide receivers, that mostly fits. When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for DK Metcalf before last season, they sent a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Jags will have to reckon with the idea of getting a future asset for a present asset, which would likely be the biggest holdup to considering a deal like this one. But the rumors persist anyway.
Jaguars Face Expensive Reason to Trade Brian Thomas Jr. to AFC Contenders