Jaguars Reveal Full Slate of Preseason Games

he NFL schedule is officially out. On May 14, the league announced all 17 games for every team, revealing the weeks, kickoff time and TV channel that each game would take place. But now, preseason schedules are starting to reveal themselves as well, with the Jacksonville Jaguars being one of the teams to announce its three game slate. To prepare for the 2025 campaign, the Jaguars will challenge themselves.

Beginning with Week One on August 9 and concluding with Week Three on August 23, the Jaguars will play one home game in the preseason before hitting the road for two straight matchups. In terms of who the Jaguars face, they will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home before hitting the road for games against the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins.

Jacksonville’s Full Preseason Schedule

Announced by the team on May 22, the full preseason schedule is as follows:

Week 1: Aug. 9, vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (ET) on FOX

Week 2: Aug. 17, at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (ET) on CBS

Week 3: Aug. 23, at Miami, 7 p.m. (ET) on FOX

Since the NFL increased the number of games per team from 16 to 17, each team alternates between having eight or nine home games per season. And because the Jaguars have nine this season, they only have one preseason game at home. As for the team itself, it will be the first opportunity for new head coach, Liam Coen, and his staff to get acclimated with their personnel and see what they have for the regular season–including figuring out how to use two-way star, Travis Hunter. For fans, the three preseason games are the first chance they get to see their prized rookie in Hunter suit up.

Ahead of the final preseason game against the Dolphins, Coen confirmed that the two teams will conduct a joint practice, and while only one is schedule right now, it is possible that a second one will be held.

Jaguars Outlook for the Season

The Jaguars are still rebuilding, but this offseason showed that they are serious about contending right now. Replacing Doug Pederson with Coen and hiring James Gladstone to be the new general manager, the culture in Jacksonville is shifting– largely in the hopes that Trevor Lawrence can find sustainable success in the NFL. Drafting Hunter, as well as revamping both sides of the ball, the Jaguars could look to be one of this year’s biggest surprises.

It helps that the Jaguars have one of the easiest slate of matchups in terms of strength of schedule. Facing a schedule with a .467 win percentage, the Jaguars are in a good position for a resurgent campaign that sees them return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Between Weeks 1 and 10, the Jaguars only have one divisional matchup which allows them some time to settle in before seeing other AFC South teams.

Other notable matchups for the Jaguars this season include Week 3 vs. Houston Texans, Week 5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs and Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams in London. Following a Week 8 bye week, the Jaguars round out their season with six out of their final ten games being on the road but only face three teams that made the playoffs in 2024.