Jaguars Send Loud and Clear Message on Brian Thomas Jr.’s Trade Rumors

Brian Thomas Jr. is not finding the break that the Jaguars want despite their continued success this season, and perhaps that is sending the trade rumor mill into overdrive.

He has recorded just nine catches for 105 yards over a month of football. It simply means that it’s more than a couple of bad weeks. It’s more like a slump.

Jaguars Entirely Shut Down Brian Thomas Trade Rumors

Add the blockbuster Marvin Harrison Jr. trade on top of that, and it explains everything about why the Brian Thomas Jr. trade rumors are getting louder than before.

However, the Jaguars are doing one thing differently than the Cardinals did with Harrison Jr. They made a clear statement on the rumors, unlike the Cardinals, who never publicly said they aren’t interested in a trade.

The Jacksonville Jaguars asserted they’re not interested in hearing out any trade offers for their WR Brian Thomas Jr., according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.’s name has seemingly come up in trade rumors weekly since the start of last season,” Pelissero wrote via Bleacher Report. “But while there continue to be calls periodically, Jacksonville has shown no interest in trading the former first-round pick.”

The statement came days after ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentioned that the Jags’ front office will be making calls for Thomas Jr. It is expected with the trade deadline closing in. Though the clear statement from the franchise should largely limit any attempts to trade.

Jaguars Need More Production From Brian Thomas Jr.

That said, there will be no shortage of teams interested in trading Thomas Jr. More teams means more offers, with potentially some that the Jaguars can’t ignore with all the positional crisis they are in.

All of it comes down to what Thomas Jr.’s trade market value looks like. The realistic number is somewhere around a Day 2 pick, but the Jaguars would make a serious push for a first-round pick to even consider a trade.

They picked him as the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. For other teams, however, giving up a Day 2 pick looks pricey in itself for Thomas, especially because he’s been in a production slump.

Thomas’s rookie season was his best one so far, as he had 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl, but had just 48 receptions for 707 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025.

He also missed 3 games due to injuries after playing all 17 games in 2024.

Until he finds a way to get the numbers up, the rumors won’t be slowing down anytime soon.