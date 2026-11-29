The Jacksonville Jaguars were beating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 12, but it was shaping up to be one of those wins where not everything feels all that great at the end of it.

Brenton Strange has an injury, and he wasn’t the first one.

Walker Little left the game with an injury and was ruled out.

The Jags then had defensive back Jarrian Jones get hurt, too.

And then it was Strange with what looked to be a potentially bad injury.

Brenton Strange Injury Update

Strange got hurt during the second half on Sunday when he went over the middle for a pass.

Trevor Lawrence’s throw forced Strange to leap, and while the talented tight caught the ball, his landing wasn’t good.

It appeared that Strange’s left foot/ankle got caught underneath the defender who brought him down.

The type of play could lead to an injury to the foot, the ankle or the knee, depending on the exact angles of everything happening.

The fact that Strange left the game immediately shows that something wasn’t quite right.

Update: The Jaguars announced that Strange is being evaluated for a concussion.

Jaguars TE Depth Chart

The Jags do have a solid tight end depth chart.

The backup is Nate Boerkircher, a rookie who they picked in the second round who has had positive moments already this season.

The Jaguars also have another rookie, Tanner Koziol, who they picked in the fifth round.

Quintin Morris is the other veteran on the depth chart. They signed him in free agency this offseason from the Buffalo Bills.

None of those players is as versatile as Strange.

The Jaguars’ offense is already without Bhayshul Tuten and Parker Washington, who were both out this week due to injury — and so a Strange injury would be one of the last things they would want right about now.