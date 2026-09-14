Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Receives Massive Stamp Of Approval From Former NFL QB

There wasn’t a player on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars better than QB Trevor Lawrence on Sunday afternoon. His team easily took down an inferior Cleveland Browns squad by a score of 34-10. Not only was the game never close, but the signal-caller threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Nine different receivers ended up catching a pass for the Jaguars, which was a tremendous sight to see from the offense. The unit is only going to get better, and Lawrence is set to have potentially the best season of his six-year career. People are starting to notice that already, too.

Dan Orlovsky played in the NFL for quite a while, but never really found his footing as a stout quarterback. However, he has turned into one of the most respected analysts in the game to this day. While watching the Jaguars take care of the Browns on Sunday, he made a point to commend Lawrence. This was no ordinary stamp of approval. Jacksonville’s passer is playing with confidence in Week 1, and that is a dangerous thing for the rest of the AFC South.

“I like seeing Trevor Lawrence thinking he’s the best player on the field,” Orlovsky posted on X.

What was even more impressive about Lawrence’s outing is that he performed well without having to use his legs. He only logged two carries for three yards. If he has time to sit back and pick apart a defense, the Jaguars are going to be in great shape moving forward.

Jaguars Will Be Tested In Week 2

The Browns didn’t exactly put up much of a fight. However, that should change in the Jaguars’ second matchup of the year. Jacksonville has to travel to play the Denver Broncos. Going out to Colorado is never easy due to the altitude adjustments, so it will be a tough task. Denver also boasts one of the best defensive units across the NFL. It will be a true early test for Liam Coen’s collective to prove it belongs in the AFC discussion.

The main positive about the schedule is that the Broncos will be playing on a short week. They will be coming off of an AFC West battle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacksonville Is Hoping Lawrence Has MVP-Caliber Season

It hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows since Lawrence was drafted first overall in 2021. However, the Jaguars have gotten the very best out of the quarterback since the 2025 campaign kicked off. He proved once again Sunday that he has what it takes to be one of the most dominant at his position across the league.

Winning comes first, but he has suddenly put himself in the forefront of the MVP discussion, even if only one game has been played. If Lawrence continues to throw for several touchdown passes and pick apart defenses, he will land himself in a conversation surrounding the top signal-callers around. That is a byproduct of hard work. The Jaguars have to be thrilled with his early-season performance. It should only get better from here.