Jaguars DE Calls Travis Hunter ‘Most Naturally Talented Athlete’ in NFL

A knee injury shortened Hunter’s rookie season after seven games, leaving Jacksonville with only flashes of what the two-way star could become.

But Arik Armstead, a veteran defensive lineman who has spent more than a decade around high-level NFL talent, already sounds convinced the Jaguars have something different.

“He’s a game changer,” Armstead said. “He’s probably the most naturally talented athlete, just pure athlete I’ve been around, and I’ve been around some amazing ones. It was good for our sport, and it was good for our team.”

Hunter entered the league as one of the most unusual prospects in recent NFL history because of his ability to play wide receiver and cornerback.

Hunter had 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown while playing 305 offensive snaps as a rookie, along with 154 defensive snaps, 15 tackles and three passes defended before the injury ended his season.

Hunter’s Rookie Season Was Only a Preview

The most important part of Hunter’s rookie year may be that the Jaguars never got to fully define it.

Jacksonville still hadn’t nailed down how to use him when he got hurt. Even elite rookies usually need time to master one role, and Hunter was trying to learn two.

Hunter was trying to adjust to NFL speed, defensive disguises and route timing, but he was doing it while splitting his developmental workload across both sides of the ball.

Armstead made that point when discussing why Year 2 could look much different.

“Things will slow for him, just like they do for all of us,” Armstead said.

“He’ll be going into his second year being in the same system, around the same coaches, and knowing what is asked of him. We know how challenging that can be as a rookie just mastering one side of the ball, so I think in Year 2 he’s going to take a huge step and help our team in a lot of different ways.”

Hunter does not need to become a full-time star at both positions overnight to change the Jaguars’ season.

If he simply becomes a more comfortable version of the player Jacksonville saw in flashes, the Jaguars can gain a matchup piece that few teams can copy.

Armstead’s Praise Raises the Ceiling for Jacksonville

The Jaguars’ challenge has nothing to do with a lack of talent on Hunter’s side.

The question is, how much can they reasonably put on his plater?

NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk reported that Jacksonville has not fully outlined how Hunter will be deployed in 2026 and that he still needs to be fully cleared before the plan takes shape.

NFL.com reported the Jaguars held Hunter out of the offseason program but expected him to be ready for training camp.

So training camp is one of the biggest checkpoints of Jacksonville’s season.

If Hunter is healthy, the Jaguars can build around his versatility instead of merely talking about it.

He can give the offense another explosive option while also giving the defense another coverage piece. Even if the snap balance leans one way, the threat of Hunter moving around creates weekly preparation issues for opponents.

For the Jaguars, Hunter’s second season could become one of the biggest internal upgrades on the roster. Jacksonville already saw enough to believe he can help, and Armstead is suggesting there is much more coming.

If that is right, Hunter’s 2026 season will be about proving the Jaguars’ most unique player can become the difference-maker they drafted him to be.