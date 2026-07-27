Jacksonville Jaguars Host Former $24 Million Receiver Before Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars are checking on a familiar receiver as training camp begins, and the timing gives the visit more meaning than a routine late-July meeting.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported July 27 that wide receiver Zay Jones was visiting with the Jaguars.

Jones brings an known connection with Trevor Lawrence and some of the best production of his nine-year career in Jacksonville. He also brings a major medical question after suffering a torn Achilles with the Arizona Cardinals in November.

A reunion would offer experience and familiarity.

First, the Jaguars must determine how much of Jones’ old movement remains less than nine months after the injury.

Veterans are scheduled to report July 28, one day before Jacksonville’s first practice, so the team an immediate opportunity to evaluate the former starter.

Jones Became Trevor Lawrence’s Trusted Target

Jones joined Jacksonville on a three-year, $24 million contract in 2022 and quickly became one of Lawrence’s most dependable options.

He set career highs with 82 receptions and 823 receiving yards while adding five touchdowns during the Jaguars’ AFC South championship season. Jones then caught 13 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown across two playoff games.

His postseason production included eight receptions for 74 yards and a score in Jacksonville’s 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jaguars needed every part of that performance after Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half.

Jones’ second season with the team never developed the same rhythm.

Knee and hamstring injuries limited him to nine games in 2023, when he finished with 34 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville released him the following April after adding more resources at receiver.

The Arizona stop didn’t to restore his previous numbers.

Jones caught eight passes for 84 yards in 2024, then improved to 12 receptions for 183 yards through eight games last season. His year ended when he tore his Achilles against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 9.

In March Jones turned 31, and Jacksonville would be asking him to regain explosiveness at a position where separation matters.

Jaguars Add Competition to Crowded Receiver Room

Jacksonville already enters camp with Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Travis Hunter forming the core of its receiving group.

The Jaguars’ official camp preview described the unit as “already potent” and said Hunter is expected to participate from the start after missing the final 10 games of his rookie season with a knee injury.

Hunter is also expected to continue playing on offense and defense, leaving some uncertainty around his weekly receiving workload.

Jones would provide another form of insurance.

He understands Lawrence’s preferences and has handled meaningful postseason snaps with the quarterback. He could compete for a reserve role without needing to command targets ahead of Jacksonville’s younger playmakers.

His arrival would also raise the bar for the receivers fighting near the bottom of the roster.

The Jaguars drafted two wideouts in the sixth round and have several inexperienced players competing for limited spots. Jones would force that group to outperform a veteran who has already earned Lawrence’s trust.

Jacksonville already know what Jones brought to Lawrence’s first playoff team. His visit will determine if he’s still got that quality.