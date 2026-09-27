‘Like Seeing Your Ex’ Jaguars’ Jakobi Meyers Reveals What’s it Like Facing Ex-Team Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New England Patriots today, but for veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, it is so much more than a game. It is a chance to serve them pure revenge.

Meyers was a steady favorite in Foxborough during the post-Tom Brady era, originally landing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of NC State in 2019. He led the team in receiving during the 2021 season with 83 catches for 866 yards and paced them in receptions again during his final year there in 2022.

Despite developing into a homegrown fan favorite and a locker room leader, the Patriots ultimately refused to match his market value in the spring of 2023, allowing him to hit free agency and sign a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

A lot has changed in New England since then, and that’s putting it lightly. Hardly anything looks the same as it did when Meyers left, but the feeling of facing his former team—the organization that gave him his first professional shot—still sits heavy on his chest.

Jaguars Jakobi Meyers Opens Up on Facing his Ex: The Patriots

“Those are the guys who gave me an opportunity, honestly. So it means a lot, a lot,” Meyers told Action Sports Jax. “It’s always good playing against them, seeing former faces, former teammates, and staff that worked there.”

Except, the franchise he’s lining up against today looks unrecognizable compared to the one he left behind. Drake Maye is now steering the offense, and the most defining change of all is Mike Vrabel running the show instead of Bill Belichick.

Even with the new regime, facing his old colors still means something special. Meyers admits he wants to deliver a statement performance—to prove how much he’s grown, and to show out for himself more than anyone else.

“They were good to me. So, I always enjoy playing, like to pull out the dub honestly,” Meyers said. “It’s like seeing your ex. You wanna make sure you look a little better, but you ain’t trippin’ too bad. As long as they healthy, we healthy. Everybody go out there and have a good game.”

Meyers has All the Right Resources to Win vs. The Patriots

Meyers’ plan to rub it in his former team’s face nearly hit a wall when a thumb injury landed him on the injury report heading into Week 3, but late-week clearance gave him the green light to go.

The veteran wide receiver has carved out a steady role since joining the Jaguars, quickly establishing trust with Trevor Lawrence even alongside a crowded receiving corps featuring Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington. Through the first two games of the season, Meyers has hauled in 3 receptions for 68 yards—highlighted by a 32-yard grab—along with a touchdown.

The kind of reliable production that earned him immediate praise when he first arrived in Jacksonville.

“Our first practice with Jakobi Meyers, we were a better team,” Coen said of Meyers earlier in the offseason on the Pat McAfee Show. “The first practice Jakobi came in, our pass game looked completely different.