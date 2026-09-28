Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen Going Viral for Weird Sideline Altercation Over Game Ball

Travis Hunter just caught the first interception of his NFL career in the back end of the Patriots‘ end zone. Josh Hines-Allen and other Jaguars teammates rush to celebrate it with Hunter.

While Hunter is doing his little celebration dance in front of the camera, Hines-Allen has an idea. He went to get the game ball for Travis Hunter, perhaps as a keepsake to commemorate his career milestone.

Little did he expect the simple gesture to backfire the way it did.

Josh Hines-Allen and Patriots’ Ball Boy Altercation Goes Viral

When Hines-Allen went to the ball boy to ask for the ball, it led to a heated altercation. Hines-Allen went viral alongside the staffer, who appeared to have misunderstood Hines-Allen’s request and left visibly frustrated about it.

“You can’t touch me! Hey! He pushed me!” the ball boy yelled in the clip posted by Ari Meirov, as Hines-Allen threw his hands up in the air and walked away, right when a Jaguars personnel stepped in between them to de-escalate the situation.

Whether Hunter got the ball remains remains anyone’s guess, but it put Hines-Allen in the wrong kind of spotlight.

Strange moments aside, Sunday was a big one for the Jaguars as they steamrolled the Patriots in a 35-6 beatdown, all thanks to the lead they preserved throughout the game. It left the Patriots playing chase while they continued making points.

While the Jaguars continued their concerning pattern of leaving the scoreboard absolutely blank in the first quarter, as they did in their Week 2 loss to the Broncos, they managed a 14-3 lead entering halftime.

They got another 14 in the third quarter, finally finishing off with 7 in the final quarter to snag their second win this season.

Another Viral Moment from Jaguars vs. Patriots

It wasn’t just Hines-Allen’s exchange with the ball boy that went viral. Trevor Lawrence did too.

Late in the fourth quarter, Lawrence scrambled and broke a few tackles with a clear, open path straight into the end zone. Instead of walking in for the score, he intentionally dropped to his knee right at the 1-yard line. Absolute chaos broke loose.

When asked about it in his post-game interview, Lawrence said it was to milk the clock, which had about 8 minutes left, and drain New England’s remaining timeouts.

More than the actual reason, the reason that Lawrence joked about went viral.

“Trying to run the clock out a little bit. You know, I’m trying to help support the Bhayshul Tuten fantasy people out there,” Lawrence told CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala, sending the fantasy footballers with their money on Tuten into an absolute comedic frenzy.

Tuten scored that 1-yard rushing touchdown on the very next play.

“In hindsight, I probably should’ve just scored because we scored on the very next play.”

Lawrence knew it was going viral, too, and he played it along perfectly.

“People will probably be all over it online, I’m sure. Probably wasn’t the best decision, but we scored the next play, so whatever, get Bhayshun a touchdown. It’s cool. Let him get in the end zone.”