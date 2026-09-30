Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers Floated as Top Landing Spot for Jaguars Standout Wide Receiver

The Jacksonville Jaguars made massive headlines last season after turning down trade offers for Brian Thomas Jr. Then they did it again this offseason.

But it might not be the same when rival front offices start ringing Jacksonville again before the trade deadline.

Somewhere, Liam Coen is still holding onto his belief in Thomas Jr.’s game-changing potential. The only problem is that after three games in the 2026 season, that potential is yet to surface.

He brought a modest 80 yards on six catches over the first two weeks, but Week 3 was his quietest outing yet, with 1 reception for 8 yards on 1 target. Trevor Lawrence targeted him just once on Sunday. It was not enough to say that he’s out of his slump, but it was enough to get the trade rumor mill going.

One team that turned heads as the next landing spot for Thomas Jr. was the San Francisco 49ers, per Bleacher Report’s Christopher Knox.

Brian Thomas Jr. to 49ers?

“A trade could be mutually beneficial: The Niners could use another impact wideout, while Thomas could benefit from a fresh start in a more receiver-friendly offense,” Knox wrote.

Thomas’s talent was never the question. He always had it. It’s more about the offense that fits him. Ever since the Jags drafted him in 2024, Thomas Jr. has somehow not worked out in the offense. He ends up having another slump the same week when things start looking good. It happened in 2025, and now it appears to be repeating itself in 2026.

Shanahan’s offense looks like the place where he could finally find that offense that fits his skills and gives him the break.

Shanahan lives off play-action passes and deep crossers that scheme wideouts wide open in space, giving a burner like Thomas clean run-after-catch opportunities instead of forcing him to fight through bracket coverage all day.

Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. Solves 49ers’ Biggest Problem

That, and the Niners are desperate for receiving corps depth following the slew of injuries.