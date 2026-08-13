Liam Coen Drop Hints on Jaguars Rookie Albert Regis’ Preseason Role

Between the blockbuster wide receiver corps and Travis Hunter playing both ways becoming Jacksonville’s flashiest storylines, a silent positional battle at defensive tackle is heating up in the Jaguars’ training camp.

Davon Hamilton made all the headlines Tuesday with his 330-pound nose tackle making a high-energy play by chasing down a screen pass 20 yards downfield. However, it was the backup behind Hamilton at nose tackle, rookie Albert Regis, who quietly made progress to be noticed by head coach Liam Coen.

“I thought today was a better outing,” Coen said of the third-round pick.

Liam Coen Lauds Rookie Albert Regis

“I think maybe the previous few weren’t up to his or our standard. And so look, it’s a work in progress.”

Since Arik Armstead put his cleats back on after an offseason spent in recovery, he’s under the microscope the most. Also, the team has high hopes for him under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile’s defense.

Yet, Regis’ progress was enough to steal some spotlight from Armstead.

“Coen singled out Albert Regis and Arik Armstead as both having active days, noting that Regis took a notable step forward compared to his recent acclimation period,” SB Nation’s Travis Holmes reported in his Day 11 training camp notes.

“In whole, defense seemed to clearly win the day for the Jaguars, with Liam Coen somewhat mentioning same in his post-practice availability,” Holmes continued.

Defensive tackle can sometimes be one of the toughest positions to play, or that’s what Coen feels, and Regis still managing to steal the spotlight also stood out to the Jags’ head coach.

“Any of these young guys, I think DL, especially IDL, is one of the most difficult positions in the NFL to play young, to play early. I think it’s extremely difficult. You’re 23 years old playing against a lot of grown men, and savvy O-linemen are typically smart, savvy, tough, strong, those things.”

Defensive Tackle Battle is Heated, but Promising

Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are locked to secure the interior. As for the rotational pieces, a couple more practice days like this and Regis might as well be making plays right from his rookie season, alongside Ruke Orhorhoro.

That early progress hasn’t gone unnoticed by the coaching staff, including DC Campanile.

“Those guys they’re working hard for us,” Campanile said after Sunday’s practice. “We’re just trying to develop consistency in there, and I think those guys are getting a lot of good work. I thought they did some really good stuff in the scrimmage.”

With the pads coming on, the coaching staff is actively evaluating how the young interior depth reacts to live-action double teams, noting that the key for Regis and company making an immediate impact comes down to pure operational consistency.

Camp praise is one thing, but the practice reps carry only so much weight. Saturday’s preseason battle against New Orleans will be Regis’ first true benchmark to transform camp promise into immediate regular-season impact.