Jaguars HC Liam Coen Reacts to Team’s Trade Deadline Moves

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacted to the team’s trade deadline moves as they picked up several new players.

In three separate trades, the Jaguars acquired DT Jordan Davis, S Jessie Bates III, and DT Davon Godchaux as the team loads up for a possible Super Bowl run.

The moves have Coen, who is one of the NFL’s top coaches, excited about what the team will look like with its new players.

Liam Coen Reacts to Jaguars Big Moves

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Coen shared his excited reaction to the team’s new acquisitions.

“We got better today,” Coen bluntly stated.

The Jaguars were already one of the best teams in the AFC even before they made these three trades, but now the team looks like it might be one of the favorites to represent the conference in the Super Bowl this season.

With the Jaguars making all of these big moves, it’s possible that some of the other contenders in the AFC, such as the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, will be forced to cough up assets to keep pace with what the Jaguars did.

On Bates, specifically, Coen shared the following kind words about his new safety:

“That was a lot what went into it. We want to continue to get players who can impact the game, get their hands on the ball, turn it over, who are sound in the run game. When guys are constantly creating ball disruption, usually the ball’s moving fairly slow for them in a lot of ways. That’s something he has put on display the last few years. He sees (the game) pretty clean,” Coen said.

“It will be a really good fit in the locker room, culturally. Any time you add a veteran player who has been a captain, who has been a leader, that’s helpful. All I’ve heard is he makes people around him better and will be an immediate high-football-character-type guy. That’s what made it very appealing.”

Jaguars GM Reacts to Big Trades

In addition to Coen sharing his reaction to the moves, Jaguars GM James Gladstone also commented on the moves.

On acquiring Davis, Gladstone stated: “Jordan’s impact on the field can be felt on every down. This is a well-rounded premier player and person. We’re excited to add him to the team.”

On picking up Bates, Gladstone said: “Jessie has been a proven playmaker on the defensive side of the ball for the last eight-plus seasons. His skill set complements our style of play and the person he is aligns with our culture. We look forward to integrating Jessie into our team as we prepare for the back half of the season.”

On Godchaux, Gladstone shared the following words: “We feel strongly about Davon and what he can bring to the team both on and off the field. Much like Jessie, he has been a productive player in this league for a number of years and provides stability up front to further solidify our defensive line.”