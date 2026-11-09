Jaguars Land $78M Eagles Star in Blockbuster Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Jordan Davis in a trade, according to Jordan Schultz. Schultz reported that the package would include a first-round pick and more.

BREAKING: The #Eagles are trading DT Jordan Davis to the #Jaguars for a a package that includes a first round pick, per sources.A monster move by Jacksonville to acquire one of the NFL’s top young DTs. https://t.co/GEHCHbwYtT pic.twitter.com/qyuG0sDXY6— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2026

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Jaguars will trade a first-round pick this year and a 2029 second-round pick for Davis.

Davis just signed a three-year, $78M extension this offseason. He is signed through the 2029 season. The Jaguars will likely take on most of his salary for this season and the remaining years.

Jacksonville Jaguars Trade for Star Defensive Tackle Jordan

Getty Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Jaguars already acquired Atlanta Falcons star safety, Jessie Bates, this morning, as well as New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. However, Bates replaced Eric Murray, who was placed on the IR. Godchaux was added to replace DaVon Hamilton, who will also be out for the rest of the season.

Reports were that the Jaguars were already looking at big-name defensive tackles before Hamilton went down. So, they replaced Hamilton with Godchaux but did not fill the void of a big-name rusher with him.

Davis is a former first-round pick going 13th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has 65 career starts and 9.5 sacks. However, he is known as one of the best run defenders in the NFL and he is only 26 years old.

Jaguars Add Big-Name Defensive Tackle

The Jaguars reportedly reached out to the Eagles for a trade involving Moro Ojomo, but the Eagles appeared interested in extending Ojomo. So, the money that the Eagles clear from Davis will now go to Ojomo.

Davis will join Arik Armstead in the starting lineup, and Godchaux will likely serve as depth. Armstead is a free agent after the year, which will open up cap space for the team to afford Davis.

The Jaguars are 6-2 and do not have much competition in the AFC South. Houston is in second place, but is sitting at 3-5. So, the Jaguars see their window as open.

They started rookie third-round pick Albert Regis with Hamilton out last week. However, Regis has mostly been a healthy inactive or a minimal contributor. The team did not trust him or Matt Dickerson as adequate depth. So, a move for Davis felt necessary.

The Jaguars still have until Tuesday at 4 PM to make more moves before the NFL trade deadline.