Parker Washington Speaks Out on Future With Jaguars After Jordan Davis Trade

Jaguars‘ cap crunch was already a point of concern before general manager James Gladstone swung big for three back-to-back trades on deadline day. The Jags have already promised Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker big paychecks, but not Parker Washington.

Washington is in the final year of his 4-year rookie contract worth $4,032,264 and is due a massive contract extension. The Jaguars did offer him a reported extension in the three-year, $75 million neighbourhood, but those talks eventually stalled.

With just eight games left this season, the pressure is starting to simmer again, and instead of beating around the bush, Action Sports Jax took the extension question straight to Washington.

Parker Washington on Future With Jaguars

The Action Sports Jax hosts asked the wideout whether any real contract talks are brewing behind the scenes. The wideout didn’t say much, just one loud and clear answer that tells everything.

“I can assure you one thing: I want to be here,” Washington said on the trade deadline day.

Washington wants to stay with the Jaguars, and Jacksonville might also want to keep him since he leads the Jaguars’ wideouts in total snaps (394) and plays nearly three-quarters of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps (367).

However, one of the three trades Galdstone made Tuesday makes the situation tricky.

Jaguars in Complicated Cap Crunch for 2027

Among Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the Davis trade directly threatens Washington’s extension.

Davis comes over on the three-year, $78 million extension he signed in March. The Jaguars have to take on his contract, which loads a heavy $13.84 million in cap charges in 2027 and $16.82 million in 2028.

What’s worse is that even before the trade deadline, the Jaguars were projected at roughly $14.5 million over their cap space in 2027.

Absorbing Davis’ $13.84 million cap hit for 2027 adds on top of that existing over-the-cap number, leaving the Jaguars easily over $15 million in the hole.

Even though he wants to remain in Duval, absorbing Davis’ contract leaves the Jaguars with far less financial wiggle room to keep Washington from testing free agency in March.