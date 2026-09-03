Jagaurs’ Parker Washington Gets Crucial Hint on Extension Before Browns Opener

The Jaguars‘ most prized receiver is burning his mental energy on a contract standoff just 10 days before their season-opener against the Browns.

Training camp showed exactly what Parker Washington means to this offense, especially with the way he and Trevor Lawrence are locking in. Still, Jacksonville isn’t caving on handing Washington that extension.

It doesn’t mean they’re not ready to negotiate. Both sides have engaged in talks, but are still not at a middle ground. The top brass plans on pushing the talks into the season, whereas Washington is saying absolutely not.

Parker Washington Extension Announcement May or May Not Come Before Week 1

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jacksonville is closer to inking a deal with Washington than before, but they’re not quite there yet. That means a few more talks could lead to a deal before Sep. 13.

Or not.

“Washington was a prime option for Trevor Lawrence last season, and based on the stories out of camp, Washington will catch a ton of passes this campaign,” Fowler writes.

“The Jaguars are comfortable with in-season negotiating, but I’m told Washington would prefer not to do so. Jacksonville has engaged in talks with Washington, but no deal is imminent. This one has a chance to get done.”

Week 1 isn’t a deadline for a deal to get done, per se. GM James Gladstone confirmed that he’s more than willing to carry these conversations into the season if needed.

“Gladstone says #Jaguars fine with talking to Parker Washington camp into the regular season about new contract,” Florida Times-Union’s Ryan O’Halloran reported.

Playing hardball with a core receiver is a massive gamble, but one that Gladstone is willing to take.

If Washington refuses contract talks once the regular season starts, as he says, he will play out the final year of his rookie contract this season before hitting the open market next offseason.

All indicators point towards Washington wanting to stay in Duval, but another strong season could increase his price tag and put the Jaguars in a difficult spot.

Gladstone, on the other hand, loves to drag the extension talks into the regular season, as he did with Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen last season.

Jaguars GM on Parker Washington Extension

His plan might be the same for Washington, as he praised him entering the season, hinting they’re not ready to cut him just yet.

“Theres a ton that he showcases on a daily basis on who he is and how he operates,” Gladstone said when asked about the wideout’s offseason progress.

This offseason, Washington has thoroughly impressed the staffers and his teammates with his ruthless, strict schedule.

“I wake up at 4:30, leave by 4:50, get here anywhere between 4:55 and 5, and then I’m starting right when I get here,” Washington described.

“Quick change, right on the FaceTime with my trainer for prep, and then if we have our lift, right to the lift.”