Jaguars Named Potential Destination for Saints’ $1.4M Quarterback

Zach Wilson’s path from $35 million rookie savior in New York to a $1.4 million camp arm in New Orleans explains why trade rumors follow him everywhere.

It’s not about fighting for s starting role or to become the face of the franchise. It’s about staying in the league.

His performance against the Jaguars showed flashes of the potential he carries with his 145 yards with one touchdown, in case front office receives or makes a call with a trade offer.

Wilson played great, and Jacksonville’s backups didn’t. That contrast hit immediately. One insider even joked that the Jags should trade a late pick at halftime just to get Wilson on their flight home. It was a funny tweet on the surface, but the concern underneath was real.

Jaguars Need a Zach Wilson-Like Trade

Florida Times-Union sports columnist Ryan O’Halloran explored the possibility of the Jaguars flipping a late-round pick to get Wilson to add more depth behind Trevor Lawrence.

“Jaguars should flip a late-round pick to New Orleans at halftime and have Zach Wilson hop aboard the charter home,” O’Halloran tweeted.

Depth that is very much needed behind Lawrence. Backup Nick Mullens struggled to command the offense on Saturday, getting benched after going 3-of-7 for just 33 yards and an interception, exposing a glaring issue in the Jags’ quarterback room.

Third-string option Carter Bradley didn’t fare much better either, with three sacks and a costly interception.

If Lawrence takes a hit down the stretch, relying on shaky backup play is a recipe for a total season collapse.

Trading for the former BYU standout gives Coen a reliable backup on a bargain contract without risking significant draft capital.

Wilson Reveals Own Standpoint

The Saints signed Wilson to a one-year deal simply to add more depth behind Tyler Shough. They had Spencer Rattler start the preseason Game 1, and officially named him the backup. Plus, New Orleans also just signed Hunter Dekker as the fourth-stringer.

A pretty stacked room where Wilson will need to fight for a spot. Considering a trade becomes a standard front office move since they have already have their starter and secondary depth settled. Wilson could end up exposed on waivers if they try to sneak him onto the practice squad.

However, Wilson is still locked in the quarterback battle, no matter the trade noise.

“Obviously I’m here to compete. I would love to be the two, I would love to find my way up there. That’s why I chose to come here, to have an opportunity to compete, but it’s out of my control,” he said post-game.

“I’m still young, but I feel like I’ve been able to play in a lot of games and see a lot of different things, and so I feel like it’s been able to slow down a little bit for me. Being able to use that to my advantage and just see how good I can be and, at the end of the day, whatever happens happens.”

Wilson completed 11 of 16 passes against the Jaguars, leaving an impression with an average of 9.4 yards per throw.