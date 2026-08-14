Jaguars Preseason Opener: Opponent, Time & TV for Today’s Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars open their 3-game preseason with a trip to New Orleans for their opener against the Saints. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the kickoff.

Who: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

What: Preseason Game 1

Where: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

When: Saturday, August 15, 4 p.m. EST

TV: NFL Network, FOX 30 (WFOX) in Jacksonville or FOX 8 (WVUE) in New Orleans

Odds: Jaguars -1.5, Over/Under 36.5

Jaguars Coming off Joint Practice Session with Saints

Before their official preseason opener, the Jaguars held a joint, two-hour, 30-minute practice against the New Orleans Saints at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The goal was to get the starters on both sides of the ball warmed up with plenty of practice for Saturday’s showdown.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rough start, with his first pass of the team periods being intercepted. However, Coen’s offense recovered quickly, as by the end of the session, Jacksonville’s offense had fired off several touchdown passes.

Their dominating red zone period was another highlight of the session for Coen’s team, where they scored multiple touchdowns against the New Orleans defense.

“Overall, great work,” head coach Liam Coen told reporters in New Orleans after the practice. “Had a couple little things, but no big fights or anything. It was just good quality work that you can’t simulate at home.”

Coen has already ruled out starters for the game Saturday, allowing younger and end-of-roster players a chance to compete in live reps. However, he is holding back on who will be taking the opening drive.

The Saints have already announced that it’s going to be Spencer Rattler.

Player to Watch: Travis Hunter

The storyline of the season, Travis Hunter, had a hectic day. As he asserted during training camp, which Coen also confirmed, Hunter took snaps on both sides of the ball.

He started with Jacksonville’s defense as an outside corner, then saw reps alongside the offense later in the practice. He bounced between fields as he continued to log reps on both sides of the ball.

Unlike their last offseason’s joint practice with Miami, this was the first time that Hunter truly played as both wide receiver and cornerback, having a touchdown reception while allowing an explosive play defensively.

Coen has yet to update whether Hunter will be ruled out against the Saints with the rest of the starters, but it would hardly be surprising if he participated today since he’s coming off a lengthy recovery.

He was listed as a starter on defense and a backup on offense on the team’s depth chart. After missing nine months with a knee injury, Hunter will need game reps prior to the start of the season.

“We got him today on the one, but like when you have length and anticipation and have a good feel for routes, I think that the playmaking, getting your hands on balls, or just denying the ball with good coverage, like that’s a win in itself that I think it goes a little bit unnoticed from corners is like, yeah. When they don’t get a lot of work, it’s probably because they’re doing their job and doing it at a high level. So I’ve been pleased with him,” Coen said of Hunter earlier this week on Tuesday.